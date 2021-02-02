Data Recognition Corporation Launches New TABE Writing Test

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Recognition Corporation (DRC) today announced the launch of a new Writing assessment for TABE®.

"We are excited to add TABE Writing to the TABE family of assessments," said Marcus Ripp, DRC's Product Director for Adult Assessments. "TABE Writing fills an important role as a national writing skills assessment, with multiple applications for adult education programs, community colleges, and employers."

TABE Writing can be used by adult education programs to evaluate students' writing skills, measure growth, and identify areas for improvement. As a tool for employers, TABE Writing can be used to differentiate the writing skills of potential job candidates.

TABE Writing will also help students prepare for the writing portion of national High School Equivalency (HSE) exams. "The TABE Writing test is perfect for helping students prepare for the writing component of national HSE exams, as questions are mirrored after HSE exams in the market," noted Ripp.

TABE Writing will also be a valuable tool for community colleges. "Writing well is increasingly important as students transition to either college or the workforce," said Sandy Crist, Assistant Executive Director for the Mississippi Community College Board. "The ability to write clearly, effectively, and coherently using working knowledge of grammar, punctuation, spelling, and paragraph structure is a strong indicator of success in our academic and workforce programs."

The TABE Writing test includes fifteen multiple-choice questions and one argumentative or informative essay question. Two test forms are available, and the exam can be administered to students who test into levels M, D, or A of the TABE Reading or TABE Language exams.

NRS approval for the new TABE Writing assessment is anticipated in fall of 2021.

About Data Recognition Corporation

For over 40 years, DRC has developed and delivered large-scale, high-stakes testing programs for the education market, including for adult learners. DRC is a full-service assessment and information management company with 770 employees in 14 locations around the country. DRC publishes the TABE® assessments, the DRC BEACON online interim assessments, the TerraNova® national achievement assessments, the LAS Links® language proficiency assessments, and the TASC Test Assessing Secondary Completion™. For more information, visit www.datarecognitioncorp.com.

