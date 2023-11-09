Data Reveals New Insights on Online Higher Education Post-Pandemic

2023 survey shows online degrees are more accepted and respected than ever

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Champlain College Online reported the results of a new survey exploring how perceptions of online higher education have changed over the last five years. More than 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18-55 were polled about their attitudes and opinions on the value and application of online higher education. The collective results from the 10-question survey show that online degrees are perceived as more credible and more broadly accepted than in the pre-pandemic period, with 84% of adults thinking employers are more accepting of online degrees today than pre-pandemic and 72% of adults believing online education is a more reputable way to get a degree than it was five years ago.

"The COVID-19 pandemic introduced more institutions and students to the concept of remote learning than ever before," said Chris Montagnino, Vice President of Champlain College Online. "While there are crucial differences when comparing the remote education seen during the pandemic and intentionally designed online education, high-quality online education provides a level of accessibility, flexibility and cost-effectiveness that can be life-changing for students. We've often talked about adult learners benefiting the most from online education options, and we're excited to see that both our survey data and our enrollment trends reflect a growing population of younger adults pursuing online degrees and understanding their value."

In the past five years, Champlain College Online fielded two surveys, one in the fall of 2017 with Full Circle Research and one in the summer of 2023 with Researchscape International. Both used randomized, nationally representative samples of 1,004 (2017) and 2,083 (2023) U.S. adults designed to create equivalent segments by gender and region to make meaningful comparisons across subgroups.

Key takeaways include:

90% of adults find online education effective in equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in their careers

80% of adults would consider an online program if enrolling in undergraduate or graduate education

77% of adults think online higher education is the same or better at meeting the needs of students ages 23+ when compared to on-campus higher education (a 20% increase from 2017)

64% of adults believe the value of an online degree for the tuition dollar is equal to or more than the value of an on-campus degree (a 20% increase from 2017)

53% of adults think online higher education is the same or better at meeting the needs of students ages 17-22 when compared to on-campus higher education (a 33% increase from 2017)

Comprehensive survey result data is available upon request. For more information about online degrees and education options, visit online.champlain.edu .

About Champlain College Online: Champlain College has been a leader in online education for 30 years, providing a high-quality academic experience through acclaimed Bachelor's, Master's, associate and certificate programs in business, cybersecurity, healthcare, and technology. Champlain's 2,000+ online students can be found in all 50 states and around the globe. Champlain College is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and ranked among the Best Online Bachelor's Programs by U.S. News & World Report. It ranked No. 1 both on OnlineU's list of Best Online Cybersecurity Bachelor's Degrees and OnlineU's list of Best Online Master's in Forensic Science and was recently awarded "Best MBA Program" by Vermont Business Magazine. online.champlain.edu

