Data Risk Management Leader Qohash Expands Operations with U.S. Office

Interest in cloud-based data security solutions has increased over the past year as employees have shifted to remote work due to COVID-19. According to research from Owl Labs, nearly 70 percent of full-time workers in the U.S. now work from home, and sensitive data exposure is rising as a result. In 2020, almost 73 percent of businesses encountered a sensitive data leak, according to Microsoft research.

"U.S. financial institutions and businesses in general are waking up to the huge data security challenge that comes with work-from-home," said Jean Le Bouthillier, CEO of Qohash. "They're searching for better solutions to track and monitor their sensitive data when employees are outside the office."

The first round of U.S. hiring includes Jesus Cabrera , Adrian Douglas, and Ameer Shihadeh, all senior account executives with significant cybersecurity technology experience. The new office will function virtually, with account executives working remotely around the New Jersey suburbs, centrally located to Wall Street.

"Interest in our cutting-edge data risk management platform is strong because many financial institutions are currently using outdated technology that's not holding up during the pandemic," said Le Bouthillier. "With these hires and our new U.S. presence, we're making it easier for U.S. financial institutions to understand that comprehensive data discovery and protection is more affordable and technically feasible than they think."

Qohash currently offers two solutions for financial institutions in the U.S. and Canada, a cloud-based data risk management platform, Qostodian PrimeTM, and an on-premise data discovery tool, Qostodian ReconTM.

The company secured CAD 8 million in Series A funding from FINTOP Capital in Dec. 2020.

About Qohash:

Qohash is a leader in data security software development that blends innovative and easy-to-understand security technologies, allowing businesses to gain visibility on sensitive data. Founded in 2018, Qohash is currently available in the U.S. and Canada and has scaled rapidly to provide customers with solutions tailored to meet today's hybrid and remote work environments in the financial services sector.

