Data Sales Co., Inc. - Achieves Three (3) ISO Certifications

"ISO Certification formalizes the handling of IT hardware including data bearing devices. Data Sales has been buying, selling & leasing IT equipment for nearly 50 years; ISO certification provides the third party review, audit and certification that many of our customers require in their partners today." Tweet this

ISO 9001:2015 is established on quality management principles including an ongoing commitment to customer requirements and improvement, involvement of high-level company management and a documented process-based approach.

ISO 14001:2015 recognizes Data Sales' commitment to protecting the environment through responsible recycling and reducing waste, thereby enhancing environmental performance.

ISO 45001:2018 is a standard that demands a higher level of occupational health and safety management therefore demonstrating Data Sales' focus on identifying and managing the organization's health and safety risk factors to protect its employees.

About Data Sales Co.

Founded in 1973, Data Sales Co. is a full-service IT lessor and ITAD service provider. With over $3B in lease originations spanning over five decades, our IT hardware background, leasing expertise and logistical support uniquely positions us to provide the Full Service Lease or ITAD process: the most comprehensive and flexible services available. Businesses ranging from startup, venture-backed and emerging growth, to multinational Fortune 500 corporations, have found that it's the best value in business technology today. For more information, please go to www.datasales.com.

SOURCE Data Sales Co., Inc.

