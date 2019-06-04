Data Science and Artificial Intelligence expert Alex Vayner joins PA Consulting to lead Artificial Intelligence and Automation in the Americas

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Vayner has joined PA Consulting (PA), the global innovation and transformation consultancy focused on bringing ingenuity to life, to lead its Americas Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation team. Alex will be responsible for managing PA's data analytics, business intelligence, and AI capabilities in the Americas.

PA helps clients adapt and transform in an era of disruptive change. It has worked hand-on with AI technologies for years, from robotic process automation to machine learning and quantum technologies. Its capabilities in the Americas are supported by broad and deep innovation and engineering expertise in its Global Innovation and Technology Center and Essential Design, a Boston-based innovation strategy and product design business that PA acquired in 2018. PA's distinctive approach brings innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to create opportunity from complexity.

Alex is a data science and AI expert with a strong track record of helping companies acquire, structure and explore their data assets throughout the entire information life-cycle. He joins PA from Capgemini where he built and lead the Americas Data Science and Artificial Intelligence practice. Prior to Capgemini, he served as Vice President and global head of data innovation at Equifax, where he managed the team responsible for pioneering disruptive data solutions. Alex has spent his entire career in data and analytics, with the last decade focused on building and running high performance data science teams and capabilities in consulting and corporate environments across all industries.

Ken Toombs, Head of Americas at PA Consulting, says: "As PA continues to grow in the Americas market, we are focused on building our team of world-class talent. Alex is an influencer in the data science and analytics field and brings a vast amount of knowledge to the table. In his role Alex, will be responsible for advancing PA's data capabilities and developing business intelligence and cognitive solutions, providing clients with ingenious solutions to today's challenges."

Alex Vayner, Americas AI and Automation lead, says: "PA stands out in the market for its focus on innovation and its reputation for converting brilliant ideas into enduring business results. I am looking forward to joining the team and helping PA's clients transform into insight-driven enterprises by leveraging machine learning techniques and cognitive technologies."

About PA Consulting

An innovation and transformation consultancy, we believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology driven world. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we turn complexity into opportunity.

Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. We are over 2,800 specialists in consumer, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and transport, travel and logistics. And we operate globally from offices across the Americas, Europe, the Nordics and the Gulf. www.paconsulting.com

SOURCE PA Consulting

Related Links

http://www.paconsulting.com

