Data Science Platform Market Worth $140.9 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Data Science Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Business Function (Marketing, Sales, Logistics, and Customer Support), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Data Science Platform Market size is expected to grow from USD 37.9 billion in 2019 to USD 140.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the Data Science Platform Market include the increasing focus of enterprises on ease of use methods to drive business and growing need to extract in-depth insights from voluminous data to gain a competitive advantage.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Science Platform Market"

102 – Tables

48 – Figures

189 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=21532997

Marketing segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Marketers' focus on delivering relevant and valuable content for attracting their customers to drive the adoption of data science platform in marketing. Data science can help them pull audience data that will help in creating the best content for every customer. The increased demand for precise buyer segmentation and customer behavior analysis to fuel the adoption of data science platform in marketing.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance industry vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical has been a competitive industry vertical that focuses on delivering enhanced customer experiences. Using data science in the banking industry vertical is more than a trend. It has become a necessity to keep up with the competition. With the help of data science platform, companies can train machine learning models on thousands of customer profiles with hundreds of data entries for each customer.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the Data Science Platform Market by region during the forecast period. The region houses many key vendors, such as Google, Microsoft, IBM, Alteryx, SAS, and Oracle. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing big data across all industry verticals. Moreover, APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, India, and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the Data Science Platform Market. The industry verticals such as healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and retail and eCommerce are expected to rapidly adopt data science platform and services in the region.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=21532997

The Data Science Platform Market comprises major solution providers, such as IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (Google) (US), Altair Engineering, Inc. (US), Alteryx, Inc. (US), MathWorks (Australia), SAS Institute Inc. (US), RapidMiner, Inc. (US), Cloudera, Inc. (US), Anaconda, Inc. (US), Wolfram (US), Dataiku (US), Civis Analytics (US), H2O.ai. (US), Domino Data Lab, Inc. (US), RStudio, Inc. (US), Rapid Insight (US), DataRobot, Inc. (US), Rexer Analytics (US), SAP (Germany), and Databricks (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the Data Science Platform Market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Machine Learning Market by Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Telecommunication, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities), Deployment Mode, Service, Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/machine-learning-market-263397704.html



Predictive Analytics Market by Solutions (Financial Analytics, Risk Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Sales Analytics, Web & Social Media Analytics, Network Analytics), Services, Deployment, organization size and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/predictive-analytics-market-1181.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets™ Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-science-platform-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-science-platform.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets