DATA SCIENCE THOUGHT LEADER DR. RAJESH JUGULUM RELEASES NEW BOOK EXPLAINING DATA SCIENCE FUNDAMENTALS THAT ANYONE CAN IMPLEMENT TO SOLVE COMMON BUSINESS PROBLEMS

'Common Data Sense for Professionals' Explains Data Science in a Simplified, Elegant and Fresh Approach with a "Conversation" Theme Between Two Fictional Business Professionals

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data science visionary, professor and process engineering leader, Rajesh Jugulum, Ph.D., today announced the release of Common Data Sense for Professionals, a step-by-step guide outlining data science approach so that "regular" business professionals can understand and implement data-based solutions quickly and easily without hesitation or fear. The process illustrated in Common Data Sense for Professionals empowers individuals to solve data-related challenges, making it one of the few resources available highlighting the need for making data science available to everyone.

Common Data Sense for Professionals simplifies the concepts of data science into easily digestible phases through a "conversation" between two fictional business professionals. And to further clarify, Common Data Sense for Professionals presents a case study outlining business challenges for a fictional restaurant, and then succinctly outlines how powerful data science methods can be applied.

"H.G. Wells predicted, 'Statistical thinking will one day be as necessary for efficient citizenship as the ability to read and write.' And now, whether we realize it or not, data is an intrinsic part of our daily lives. We are working with data from the time we wake up to the time we rest. And data is now the most valuable resource in the world," said Jugulum. "The goal of this book is to empower individuals to adapt to data-based thinking and solve data-related problems confidently and efficiently and realize that anyone can become their own version of a data scientist. If this is accomplished, then this book will have served its purpose."

The foreword for Common Data Sense for Professionals is written by Thomas C. Redman, Ph.D., a world-renowned leader and pioneer in the data science community and known as the 'data-doc.' Redman said, "Rajesh's book stems from the premise that data science is not some sort of black magic reserved for those with advance degrees. Rather, it is for everyone. Nor is data science simply a collection of techniques for combining through data. Rather it is a way of thinking; a way of articulating problems; gathering, organizing and analyzing relevant data; reaching fresh conclusions; and putting those conclusions to work. There is a method to the madness and a process for doing this work that practically anyone can learn and follow."

The book is now available on amazon.com.

ABOUT RAJESH

Rajesh Jugulum, Ph.D., is a data science, analytics, and process engineering leader. He has vast experience in these areas and held executive positions in large corporations related to healthcare and finance. Before joining industry, Rajesh was at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he was involved in research in the area of robust design. Currently, Rajesh is on the Board of a cloud-based data science/analytics firm. He also teaches at Northeastern University, Boston as an affiliate professor.

Rajesh is the author/co-author of several papers and five books including books on robust quality, data quality, and design for lean six sigma. Rajesh also holds two US patents. Rajesh is a Fellow of American Society for Quality (ASQ) and his honors include ASQ's Feigenbaum Medal and International Technology Institute's Rockwell Medal.

Media Inquiries:

Christine McCullough

[email protected]

WHAT OTHERS HAVE TO SAY ABOUT COMMON SENSE FOR DATA PROFESSIONALS:

"Rajesh takes a fresh approach to describing the importance of data and data-based thinking. I think it is unique and most helpful that he is able to simplify the topic of data science. Once simplified, we are all able to think about the importance of using data more clearly to solve problems."

— DON CALLAHAN, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, TIME

"Jugulum's book addresses two important trends in data science: adopting a process approach and democratizing the process. Appropriate for the topic, it addresses the issues in an accessible, conversational fashion. It's a rare book that is both easy and important to read."

— THOMAS H. DAVENPORT, DISTINGUISHED PROFESSOR, BABSON COLLEGE AND AUTHOR OF COMPETING ON ANALYTICS AND THE AI ADVANTAGE

"A fresh approach to data science, making the concepts clear through an informal conversational style. This book simplifies this critical approach in business and makes it understandable to the layperson, even without a mathematical background"

— DESH DESHPANDE, ENTREPRENEUR, LIFE MEMBER MIT CORPORATION

"The book stems from the premise that data science is not some sort of black magic reserved for those with advanced degrees. Rather, it is for everyone. Nor is data science simply a collection of techniques for combing through data. Rather, it is a way of thinking; a way of articulating problems; gathering, organizing, and analyzing relevant data; reaching fresh conclusions; and putting those conclusions to work."

— THOMAS C. REDMAN, "THE DATA DOC"

"In his book, Rajesh Jugulum walks the readers through the 'analytic thinking' required for generating insights for informed decision making. Through a systematic approach that includes formulating problems, structuring data collection, and analyzing relevant data, he shows how one can easily solve data science problems. Addressing the topics in the form of a conversation between a mentor and a mentee engages readers. It is a must-read for anyone interested in becoming a data scientist"

— RAJ ECHAMBADI, PRESIDENT, ILLINOIS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

"In this book, Rajesh finds a very systematic way to understand the problem at hand and methodically steps through relevant data collection and a structured way to solve the problem. He uses a conversational method to introduce complex concepts that makes it easy to understand. A must read for anyone who wants to understand data science"

— GYAN DWIBEDY, CHIEF DATA AND ANALYTICS OFFICER, MOLINA HEALTHCARE

"Data has become one of the most valuable resources we have in the Information Age. Until now, the ability to extract the real value contained within this resource has been limited to a rare group of data scientists and PhDs. In Common Data Sense for Professionals, Jugulum demystifies the effective analysis of data in a way that democratizes it making it possible for a wide range of roles and personas to make informed business decisions"

— CHARLIE GUYER, FOUNDER, GUYER GROUP

"Data science and analytics can be an overwhelming and complex topic to many readers, yet, in his book, Rajesh is able to break this down into very digestible concepts. The book follows the interaction and conversation between the two main characters, all the while delivering a foundational approach to data analysis and problem solving. A fast, enjoyable read, this book really helps to shed light on how easy it is to apply data science to solving everyday problems"

— DAN DUZAN, MD, BOARD CERTIFIED INTERNIST/HOSPITALS

"Rajesh outlines a clear process approach to analyze data and make results available. Once data scientists and 'non data scientists' alike understand the results, a conversation leading actionable decisions can be made. Great read"

— MARK PRINCE, MD MBA, DIRECTOR OF INPATIENT GASTROENTEROLOGY, GI HOSPITAL GROUP

"Data science has made great strides in helping businesses solve important problems. But still, too often business people and data scientists have a hard time working together because they come from two very different worlds. The fanciful perception of data science and AI as 'magic wands' which can be waved at problems to solve them hasn't helped. In Common Data Sense for Professionals, Rajesh Jugulum has de-mystified data science for non-technical people. His focus on problem-solving with sound process management practices places data science in its proper place…as a vast and useful toolkit that, properly used, can work wonders."

— HEATHER H. WILSON, CEO, CLARA ANALYTICS

"Rajesh Jugulum has produced a gem! In the Overview, he states: 'The goal of this book is to help regular people feel at ease, in order for them to use databased thinking and solve data-related problems.' He has thoroughly succeeded! Through the use of a hypothetical, conversational case study, much in the vein of The Goal, Jugulum demonstrates that data science is not limited to 'specialists' with advanced degrees, but is rather a way of thinking that is needed by everyone. I particularly applaud his emphasis on carefully understanding the problem one is trying to solve before jumping into analysis; a critical point often overlooked in the technical literature. Highly recommended."

— ROGER HOERL, BRATE-PESCHEL ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF STATISTICS, UNION COLLEGE SOURCE

"While it lacks the hype of 'Machine Learning' and 'Artificial Intelligence', understanding the potential for Data Science to extract insights from structured and unstructured data is critical to virtually every skilled occupation, and to every investor. By adopting a conversational approach, Rajesh introduces data science in an informal yet informative manner and brings the field comfortably within the reach of readers without an engineering, maths, or computer science background."

— GARETH GENNER, CEO AND GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL, TRUST STAMP

"Dr. Jugulum brings deep knowledge of data science and analytics to anyone interested in understanding the 'why' and 'how' of data analytics. Common Data Sense for Professionals shows through example how data science should be approached and why it is necessary to solve common business problems in today's economic climate. Those who do not understand and practice data analytics are doomed to business failure in our increasingly connected world. Dr. Jugulum clearly shows us the path to success regardless of the type of business we are conducting. This book should be required reading for all business operators, both large and small"

— JULIANNA LINDSEY MD MBA, CEO/CMO, RADIANT PRECISION MEDICINE

"Now more than ever, we need to be guided by data, science, and facts to make informed decisions. In his new book, Common Data Sense for Professionals, Rajesh Jugulum seeks to demystify the world of data science for the layperson. As Thomas Redman notes in the Foreword to the book, 'Slowly perhaps, but inexorably, data are invading every aspect of our personal, public, and business lives.'. This book represents a helpful step forward for those seeking to understand the role of data science in the world today"

— RANDY BEAN, AUTHOR OF FAIL FAST, LEARN FAST: LESSONS IN DATA-DRIVEN LEADERSHIP IN AN AGE OF DISRUPTION, BIG DATA, AND AI, FOUNDER AND CEO, NEWVANTAGE PARTNERS LLC

"I was delighted by how clearly Rajesh demystifies the practice of data science and dismantles the misconceived notion that all data science must be difficult or complex. The casual, conversational narrative quickly held my attention while providing a stage for exploring real world applications. As a data science practitioner, I use data in every aspect of my professional life to solve business problems. After reading Common Data Sense for Professionals, I'm reminded that not every problem we, as individuals, face is business related. With the vast access individuals have to data recording devices in the present day, or even plain paper and pencil, the process Rajesh outlines can be applied just as easily at home to improve every aspect of our lives where a problem can be found"

— CHRISTOPHER HEIEN, SENIOR DATA SCIENTIST, EVERNORTH

"Solving problems and answering questions through analysis is typical procedure in data science. Data science involves experimenting by constructing models to predict outcomes or discover new information. Do you want to explore the realm of the latest developments in the data world? Are you considering a career in which data science is significant? Do you want to expand your knowledge? Whatever your purpose, in his book 'Common Data Sense for Professionals -Process Oriented Approach for Data Science Projects', Rajesh Jugulum has given us an interactive simple discourse to help non-technical consumers comprehend the use of data in overcoming real life challenges"

— AHMED ANKIT, DEAN, SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AND QUALITY MANAGEMENT, HBMSU, DUBAI

"I don't know how many times in my career I have heard 'if I could only do what the big corporations do and apply that to my small business I could really grow'. Rajesh has done that here. He has taken data science down to a level that anyone can use. He has helped eliminate the 'If I could only'"

— SANDRA HARRY, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, DR. MIKEL J HARRY SIX SIGMA MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE INC., CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, THE GREAT DISCOVERY, LLC

