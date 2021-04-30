Data Security Market will grow by $ 2.85 Billion, 2021-2025|Increasing IT Security Budget to be Major Trend|Technavio
Apr 30, 2021, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 2.85 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the data security market to register a CAGR of over 14%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudera Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Proofpoint Inc. are some of the major market participants. Stringent regulations regarding data protection will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Data Security Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Data Security Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Data Security Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the data security market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudera Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Proofpoint Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Data Security Market size
- Data Security Market trends
- Data Security Market industry analysis
Market trends such as increasing IT security budget is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, system integration and interoperability issues is may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data security market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Security Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data security market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data security market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data security market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data security market vendors
