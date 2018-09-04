Data Shows Global Sales of Cannabis Will Continue to Remain Strong

NEW YORK, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a research by Ameri Research Inc., the global medical cannabis market was valued at USD 8.9 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% between 2017 and 2024, crossing the USD 30 Billion mark in global sales by 2024. The medical and recreational cannabis markets are witnessing a period of strong growth, thanks in part to increasing legalization and decriminalization of cannabis products across North America and Europe. The report also explains that due to the complex regulatory structure at the state level and federal level, the full potential of the market is not yet realized. Koios Beverage Corp. (OTC: KBEVF), Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTC: ATTBF), PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC: POTN), Phivida Holdings Inc. (OTC: PHVAF), Two Rivers Water & Farming Company (OTC: TURV)

Data published by Arcview Market Research, in partnership with BDS Analytics, shows that about one in four adults in legal states choose to use cannabis. The portion of adults aged 21 and over, who report that they have consumed or used cannabis in the past 6 months range from 23% of California adults to 35% of Oregon adults in 2017. "The end of marijuana prohibition is in sight and what that means for this market cannot be overstated," said Troy Dayton, CEO of the Arcview Group. "There are billions of dollars in institutional capital chomping at the bit to take advantage of this shift, but so far haven't found a major way in. This leaves a limited window for businesses to get a foothold and build value for liquidity events that might come sooner than any of us thought possible just a few months ago."

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTC: KBEVF) is also listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under (CSE: KBEV). Yesterday, the Company announced breaking news that it, "will begin production of a new line of functional beverages under the brand Fit Soda, beginning in the first quarter of 2019.

A functional beverage is a drink augmented with nutrients and/or supplements in order to convey a health benefit to the consumer. Examples of functional beverages include sports and performance drinks, ready-to-drink (RTD) teas and nootropic beverages sometimes known as smart drinks.

Koios is already one of the leading innovators in the nootropic beverage industry, and is now branching out into a line of functional soda drinks.

"This is a beverage line we've had in our development pipeline since before we launched the company," says Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller. "We wanted to produce a beverage that lets our customers enjoy a high-end soda drink, but also get some benefit from that drink at the same time."

Fit Soda will be produced using only organic ingredients and manufacturing methods, without any artificial preservatives, colours or flavours.

"The idea is to create a beverage that gives you all the taste you expect from a quality soda product, but with none of the guilt," Mr. Miller says. "It's a 'soda with benefits.'"

The Fit Soda line is the second phase of the Koios product launch that began in early 2018 with the production of the company's line of nootropic beverages intended to increase mental focus and acuity. The Fit Soda line is generally focused more on physical well-being, featuring blends that offer high levels of nutrients, amino acids, proteins, electrolytes or probiotics.

"Our society is experiencing huge demand for natural, organic foods and beverages, with the market for these products growing by an expected 70 per cent between 2016 and 2021," Mr. Miller says. (Source: Packaged Facts, 2016.) "We're seeing that demand already, as our sales literally doubled over last month."

To meet that growth, Koios announced in August it had entered into a co-packaging agreement with Golden Global Goods, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Soda. The agreement gives Koios access to Rocky Mountain's high-volume production line, so the functional beverage maker can now produce a lower minimum amount of product at any given time, while achieving the same cost-effectiveness that could otherwise only be gained through mass production.

Mr. Miller says that agreement was reached in part so that Koios can schedule release of its Fit Soda line in January or February of 2019, while still maintaining production of its current lines of nootropic beverages.

Additionally, the company will also proceed with its new line of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol infused beverages through its wholly owned subsidiary Cannavated Beverage Corp., as announced on Sept. 4, 2018."

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQB: ATTBF) is a leading diversified cannabis company, with interests in operations engaged in growing, extraction, testing, propagation and retail distribution. Abattis recently announced that it plans to launch a new line of products designed to alleviate pain and inflammation through its wholly owned subsidiary, Vergence Naturals Ltd. The launch is anticipated to take place on Cyber Monday and the new product line will be the first of twelve products the Company hopes to launch over a 36-month period. "We are very proud to have developed two products that safely reduce pain and modulate inflammation. Searches for pain remedies are among the top cannabis-related searches on Amazon.com and Google and we are confident that our products will be well received by the growing number of consumers interested in cannabinoid-based therapies for pain and inflammation," stated Dr. Brazos Minshew MSc, ND, President of the Abattis Medical Advisory Board.

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils. Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. With revenues of USD 12,044,028, the Company has recently demonstrated the result of its continuously strengthening momentum. The year-to-date results are more than twice its 6-month revenues in 2017 of USD 5,077,625, an increase of 137% year-over-year. These six-month results will be included in the forthcoming audit and certification of the Company's financial statements by the Company's new PCAOB-member audit firm, Manohar, Chowdhry & Associates, which audited financial statements will be included in the Company's refiling of its Form 10 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Completion of the Company's newly updated audit and resubmission of its Form 10 is anticipated before the end of the August.

Phivida Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PHVAF) infuses CBD derived from Hemp into functional foods, beverages and health products. WeedMD Inc. and Phivida Holdings Inc. recently announced the signing of a final definitive joint venture agreement to develop and operate Cannabis Beverages Inc. at WeedMD's state-of-the-art greenhouse facility in Strathroy, Ontario. As an early mover in the cannabis-infused beverage market, CanBev is positioning itself to capture significant market share in Canada's highly-anticipated consumable cannabis market. According to Consumer Health Products Canada, the CBD-infused products market is worth USD 5.6 Billion in Canada alone. The joint venture will be focused on product development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of cannabis-infused beverages for Canada and export to licensed international markets. "The Phivida team is excited to contribute our management, expertise and product knowledge to the CanBev joint venture," said Jim Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and President of Phivida. "WeedMD is an ideal partner for Phivida and we are thrilled to bring our cannabinoid-infused beverages and brands back home to Canada. WeedMD provides CanBev with solid infrastructure, strong management, world-class genetics and proven success in the Canadian healthcare market. We are very proud to partner with best in class among the Canadian licensed producers."

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company (OTCQB: TURV) assembles its water assets by acquiring land with senior water rights. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company announced earlier this year that it is making significant progress on its hemp crop share arrangement and water redevelopment project. Land development sales are progressing ahead of plan. Two Rivers currently values its water and associated land assets at the prior appraised value of approximately USD 31 Million. Two Rivers believes that with a projected increase in demand for high-quality CBD oil and water demand in the next few years, valuation and revenue opportunities of its water assets and hemp activities will also significantly increase. Two Rivers' hemp crop share arrangement is with a southern Colorado hemp grower. This group selected Two Rivers due to its senior water rights and productive farmland located between Walsenburg and Colorado City in southeastern Colorado (the "Butte Valley Farm"). According to the grower, the hemp grown will be non-psychoactive and have less than .3% THC content and a high percentage of CBD oil.

