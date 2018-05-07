Data Shows the Beverage Market and Functional Drinks are set to Grow in Value

According to data published by Lucintel, the global beverage market, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are expected to reach an estimated $1.9 trillion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers for the growth of this market are growing urbanization, and disposable income. The research also indicates that emerging trends such as the use of natural flavors and sweeteners to meet consumer health concerns, and increased interest in exotic drinks have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry. Koios Beverage Corp. (OTC: SNOVF), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST), Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED)

The Functional Drinks segment of the market is expected to benefit from the growing demand for healthy drinks. Transparency Market Research explains, "Global market for functional drinks is observing a healthy rise in its valuation, thanks to increasing awareness about the benefits of functional drinks on health and wellness, such as bone and heart health enhancement, mental energy improvement, immune system strengthening, and cholesterol management, among consumers. The ever-changing lifestyles of consumers and the increasing expenditure on healthcare are also acting as a growth driver to this market. Going forward, the tremendous rise in the retail sector is likely to support the growth of the market in the near future."

Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV) just announced breaking news this morning that, "launched four new flavours today, as part of its rebranded, enhanced line of great-tasting, low-calorie and nutritional-dense beverage products. The new flavours are Pear Guava, Pomegranate Acai, Peach Mango and Blood Orange, bringing the total to six brain-healthy beverage products now in production. Koios has worked with some of the best food scientists in the U.S. to develop a proprietary drink formula shown to stimulate short-term cognitive function, as well as support memory function over the long term. The enhanced ingredients of all natural products and nootropics include superfood lion's mane mushroom, which Whole Foods recently listed as a trending ingredient in its annual functional ingredients guide; and L-Theanine, an amino acid that has calming effects on the brain.

"We've spent the past year re-imagining what was possible and asking ourselves: 'Can we make Koios even more effective for the health-conscious consumer, while substantially enhancing the flavor profile?'" said CEO Chris Miller.

"Like any company, we are relentless in our pursuit to create the best products in their respective categories. Our newest iterations reflect this passion. From Day One, we have been and continue to search for combinations of natural compounds that can support brain function, without over-stimulating consumers with caffeine."

Koios, which began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on May 1st, 2018, is exploiting the functional beverage market. This industry is exploding thanks to a new generation of health-conscious consumers who are demanding healthy and nutritious beverage choices in response to North America's growing obesity epidemic. The Company also has a new look, after spending the year rebranding itself.

"We wanted our packaging to be unique," said Miller. "We make functional beverages not energy drinks, so we made the packaging more simple, elegant and beautiful. We lead with our ingredients instead of our brand name. As consumers look for more natural products that can enrich their lives and the world at large, we wanted our branding to reflect this. We wanted it to look like what's inside the can - simple, clean and natural."

About the Company's Business - The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios, Inc., is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent more than 80,000 bricks and mortar locations across the United States - from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain. Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.mentaltitan.com/

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $870 Billion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. On April 24, 2018, the company announced the distribution expansion of its full portfolio of beverages rolling out across 83,996 points of distribution in 30,060 stores nationally in the 2nd quarter alone. The distribution is expected to conservatively contribute more than $20 million annually based on current blended sales per point of distribution of the different brands in New Age's portfolio. Over the past six months, New Age has developed a portfolio of better-for-you beverages to capitalize on the global consumer trends of health and wellness, and the major retailer needs to diversify from traditional processed food, soft drinks and other beverages. New Age's one-stop-shop strategy has facilitated the gain of significant distribution already, and now incremental new distribution fully rolling out across the new outlets by the end of June.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company's subsidiaries market and distribute energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology® energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, M3® Monster Energy® Super Concentrate energy drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated energy drinks with electrolytes, Muscle Monster® Energy Shakes, Übermonster® energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Power Play® energy drinks, and Relentless® energy drinks. On February 28, 2018, the company reported financial results for the three- and twelve-months ended December 31, 2017. Net sales for the 2017 fourth quarter increased 7.5 percent to $810.4 million from $753.8 million in the same period last year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) is maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®. Recently, the company announced that its CELSIUS HEAT™ brand has won a global award for product packaging. The award, the second since CELSIUS HEAT™'s 2017 debut, paints a clear picture that Celsius Holdings, Inc., is a nimble organization capable of bringing highly desirable, on trend products to market with outstanding results. CELSIUS HEAT™, the Company's second product line in the portfolio, a carbonated and proven thermogenic providing high performance energy, won Best Packaging/Label Design at the 2018 InnoBev Global Soft Drinks Awards, held at the 14th Global Soft Drinks Congress, in Prague on April 18th, 2018. CELSIUS HEAT™ is packaged in 16-ounce cans and packed with 2,000mg of L-citrulline and 300mg of caffeine, as well as the CELSIUS® proprietary blend. The standout packaging and label design includes elements which position the brand as highly credible.

Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) has sold over 500 million bottles of its category leading natural, handcrafted beverages since it was established in 1989. The Reed's Inc. portfolio is sold in over 30,000 retail doors across the natural, specialty, grocery, drug, club and mass channels nationwide. On March 28, 2018, the company announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 ended December 31, 2017. Reed's also announced today that it has received a letter of intent related to the sale of the Company's Los Angeles beverage manufacturing facility. During the fourth quarter of 2017, net sales increased $0.5 million or 5.7% to $9.7 million compared to the same period in 2016, primarily driven by a 6.0% increase in core brand gross sales.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Koios Beverage Corp., financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com