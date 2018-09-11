Data Shows the Global Medical Cannabis Usage Continues to Grow

NEW YORK, September 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a report published by New Frontier Data, the legal cannabis market was worth an estimated USD 8.3 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% and reach an estimated USD 25 Billion by 2025. The medical cannabis industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% through 2025, as sales of products for recreational use are set to grow at an 18.4% CAGR, from USD 3.2 Billion in 2017 to USD 12.5 Billion by the end of the forecast period. New Frontier specifies that this data is based on the number of states that have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational purposes as of January 2018 and does not include assumptions of additional states legalizing cannabis by 2025. Chemesis International Inc. (OTC: CADMF), GB Sciences, Inc. (OTC: GBLX), Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF), MPX Bioceutical Corporation (OTC: MPXEF), mCig, Inc. (OTC: MCIG)

Beyond the United States, Canada has legalized cannabis on a national level earlier in June and has become the first G20 nation in the world to do so. New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, explained, "The domestic Canadian cannabis market will reach (CAD) 9.2 Billion by 2025. Combined, the Canadian medical and adult-use markets will rival that of California - which boasts the 6th largest overall economy internationally. Canadian usage rates in the medical market are higher on average than in the U.S. When the adult-use Canadian market opens the combined domestic and international opportunities will increase dramatically and create new momentum around the world."

Chemesis International Inc. (OTC: CADMF) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: CSI). Just earlier today the company announced breaking cannabis news that, "is proud to announce the opening of its wholly owned subsidiary Chemesis Latin America. Through this subsidiary, the Company is exploring and completing advanced due diligence on opportunities for cultivation, production and export from the Latin American market. The Company believes it will be able to quickly gain market share in Latin America through the use of its networks and existing expertise.

Chemesis' long-term growth strategy is focused on international expansion. Globally, regulation changes are occurring for both medical and recreational cannabis, and as these changes occur, Chemesis intends to be a first mover by leveraging its existing networks and developing brands suited for the Latin American market. Mexico is a great example of these changes, as president-elect, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has the job of overseeing rule making and regulations around Mexico's new marijuana law, unveiled a plan to change the country's drug strategy in several big way[1].

Colombia, another front-runner in the Latin American cannabis market, is rapidly growing its capabilities. The government is hoping to grow up to 40.5 tons of cannabis per year, which would account for approximately 44% of the licenses issued globally. Colombia is estimated to capture as much as one-fifth of the global market, a value of $40 billion a year[2] .

"Chemesis Latin America is a big step forward in our global growth strategy," said CEO, Edgar Montero. "We believe Chemesis has a major advantage in this region, as the recent acquisition of Natural Ventures can be leveraged to quickly capitalize on upcoming opportunities. With progressive regulations, Latin America becomes a key market that will be a major part of our portfolio. The Company has positioned itself to take advantage of significant opportunities in both Mexico and Colombia. This allows Chemesis to execute on its ambitious growth strategy to identify opportunities that will build long-term shareholder value. The company plans to announce the specific countries and jurisdictions where it will be operating in the near future.

About Chemesis International Inc. - Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within Puerto Rico, and California. Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods, to provide consumers with quality cannabis products. Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale."

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. Recently, GB Sciences and the LSU Agricultural Center, have commenced operation in the environmentally controlled grow pod. The first plants in production were developed through tissue culture propagation to ensure genetic consistency. Once operating at full capacity, the facility will have plants at staggered stages of growth, enabling a continuous harvesting cycle that will provide the raw material for Louisiana's therapeutic cannabis program. Final formulations are expected to be available in November of this year. Representatives from nine Louisiana pharmacies authorized to dispense medical cannabis toured the high-tech 36,000-sq. ft. GB Sciences facility in Baton Rouge, LA. Once construction of the production facility is complete, the facility will house a 5,000 sq. ft., state of the art laboratory operated by LSU AgCenter researchers. Researchers will investigate all aspects of cannabis from individual compounds to plant genetics.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQX: CBWTF) is a collective of entrepreneurs with a passion for the cannabis industry past, present and future. Recently, the Company and Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. recently announced that the parties have entered into definitive agreement whereby Auxly will make a strategic investment to fund the expansion of Delta 9's licensed cannabis cultivation facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba and provide general working capital to Delta 9. Auxly and Delta 9 will jointly work to negotiate and enter into a supply agreement for the creation and supply of certain value-added cannabis products from Auxly's wholly owned subsidiary, Dosecann Inc., as well as a retail collaboration agreement whereby the parties will pursue various retail collaboration opportunities. Hugo Alves, President of Auxly, commented, "As the Auxly platform has matured, so have the depth of our relationships and the caliber of our partnerships. Today, we are incredibly pleased to be announcing this strategic partnership with Delta 9, a high-quality cannabis operator we have admired since the early days of medical cannabis legalization. We believe this partnership provides an incredible opportunity for us to collaborate to affirm our commitments to our medical patients but also to work together to develop a robust retail platform for the recreational market across Canada. We look forward to working with John and his team at Delta 9 as we move into legalization."

MPX Bioceutical Corporation (OTC: MPXEF) through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S., provides substantial management, staffing, procurement, advisory, financial, real estate rental, logistics and administrative services to three medicinal cannabis enterprises in Arizona operating under the Health for Life and the award-winning Melting Point Extracts brands. The Company recently announced the opening of its first Health for Life dispensary in Maryland, located in downtown Bethesda. Residents of Bethesda and the surrounding areas will now have access to legal medical cannabis for the first time. Maryland patients with a medical cannabis commission ID card, and strong interest in health and wellness, will now be able to obtain the medicine they need to live healthy and productive lives. Upon entering the 2,100 sq. ft. Health for Life dispensary, patients will encounter copper accents, rustic wood paneling and navy blue walls, reminiscent of the American southwest, where MPX is headquartered. Nine fully-trained consultants are available to escort and consult incoming patients. The Health for Life Bethesda dispensary will serve flower, topicals, concentrates and other forms permitted under Maryland regulations. Health for Life is part of MPX Bioceutical, an Arizona-based company which has chosen Maryland for its east coast expansion. The Company will also be managing two medical dispensaries which will be located in Baltimore, Maryland.

mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp, and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. Last month, the Company announced that it will begin to harvest its first crop of organic hemp from NYAcres in early September. Initial projections from mCig's Advisory team and based upon their collective years of farm production and development; the Company expect revenues greater than USD 10 Million annually from the 40-acre yield. With 212 total acres available, the NYAcres Project could potentially yield up to USD 50 Million per year in high demand CBD retail products with this unique approach. "mCig will continue to seek strategic partnerships in hemp agriculture," says Paul Rosenberg, mCig CEO. "The success of this venture with NYAcres is just the beginning. As the public demand for CBD and other hemp products grows, so does the need for a consistent hemp supply. With true hemp legalization on the horizon in the US, MCIG is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of this soon-to-be billion dollar industry." The NYAcres project began in June 2018 as a joint project with FarmOn!Foundation.

