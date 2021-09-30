Data Skrive Raises Series A Round Led By Bettor Capital

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Skrive, the leading sports betting and iGaming content automation platform, today announced that it has completed a Series A financing round led by Bettor Capital, an investment firm focused exclusively on the US online gaming opportunity. Existing Data Skrive investors also participated in the financing round. In addition, Data Skrive announced the appointment of Jake Kleiner, an Investment Partner at Bettor Capital, to its Board of Directors. Bettor Capital has advised Data Skrive since late 2020 to accelerate penetration within the sports betting market.

Data Skrive's patent pending platform has reinvented the economics of sports betting. Over the past year, the company's client base has grown to include industry leading sportsbooks, and premiere brands like The Associated Press, Catena Media, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and USA Today, enabling them to capture market share and drive acquisition costs down while unlocking new revenue opportunities with increased velocity.

While other content marketing and automation technology platforms only enable companies to reduce their content writing costs, Data Skrive automates each aspect of content marketing from researching the topics of interest to optimizing performance for a given goal. Every piece of content is unique and formatted for distribution channels like web, voice, native apps, OTT, search, social, email, or SMS.

On how the funding will be used, Weitz said, "With sports betting now legal in 22 states, and bills passed in 8 more states, we will use the funds to make important investments in Engineering and Product, expand internationally, and enable our customers to accelerate monetization through our platform."

"We are thrilled to formally partner with Brad Weitz and the Data Skrive team," Jake Kleiner, investment partner at Bettor Capital, said in a statement. "At Bettor Capital, we are focused on investing in excellent businesses in the online gaming space that supply mission critical, high ROI capabilities to operators and other end market participants. Data Skrive perfectly fits our thesis, and we are excited to help accelerate growth and momentum as the business continues to scale."

About Data Skrive

Data Skrive is the leading global provider of sports, and sports betting, content. The company's platform automates the entire production process by converting raw data into actionable content optimized to client goals. The Seattle-based company generates media-rich content for some of the world's largest media publishers. Data Skrive is the AP's exclusive automation provider for sports betting. For more information, please visit https://www.dataskrive.com .

About Bettor Capital

Bettor Capital is an early-stage venture firm focused on the real-money, online gaming opportunity. We are focused on investments primarily within the B2B enterprise software supply chain that power the digital gaming ecosystem.

Founded by a team combining leading operational experience in the real-money gaming space with significant professional technology investing experience, we pride ourselves on being active, strategic and value-add investment partners that leverage our deep expertise, industry connections and investing experience to help support and drive superior outcomes for our Bettor portfolio companies. For more information, please visit https://www.bettorcapital.com

