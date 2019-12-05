Data Stash is Currently Available in the IOS App Store
Worry no longer about stolen data.
Dec 05, 2019, 08:35 ET
PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At long last, Data Stash is here. Doug Clark teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Data Stash.
Doug's vision for Data Stash came about after growing tiresome of having to always re-enter and remember passwords and usernames, in multiple places, to gain access to his private info and pictures. He wanted to have a secure place to keep private data secret from curious eyes with the ability to quickly navigate between the different information all in one. This sparked the idea to create Data Stash - an app used to store private information such as passwords, secret/private photos, bank account numbers, and private phone contacts. Touch ID will be the only login method to provide extra security of users' data without having to ever worry about forgetting a password.
Introducing Data Stash - the all-in-one app for four different types of private data, so users can avoid having separate apps for each without wasting time.
Download Data Stash now and stay secure!
"Data Stash keeps me from having to remember a million passwords!"
-{Jake}
The app appeals includes the following user friendly features:
- Free to download and easy to use
- Users can save passwords for remembrance
- Save precious photos
- Protects bank account numbers
- Stores contact information for easy access
- Touch ID will be the only login method to provide extra security of users' data
Visit http://datastashmobileapplication.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.
Facebook: @DataStashApp
Instagram: @DataStash
Twitter: @Data_Stash
To download the app from the iOS app store, please click on the link.
