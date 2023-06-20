Data Storytelling Soars with 233% Growth, New Study by Leapmesh

73.67% use stories to communicate sales data.

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Storytelling Soars with 233% Growth, according to a new study by Leapmesh.

Data storytelling is on the rise, and this study surveyed the key aspects influencing its growth and adoption.

Method for reporting: 71% of executives prioritize data storytelling skills when reporting to the C-suite or key stakeholders, recognizing the importance of effectively communicating insights for informed decision-making and promoting diverse perspectives.

Preferred data visualization tool: Marketers rely on multiple tools for data visualizations, with 74.67% preferring Microsoft Office, followed by Adobe Spark, InDesign, and Canva.

Learning method: 62% of individuals acquired data storytelling skills through online courses, while self-help videos, webinars, and in-person courses were also popular methods for learning, surpassing blogs and books.

Impact on revenue: 93% agree that data storytelling can significantly impact revenue by empowering individuals to make data-driven decisions, improve business strategies, customer targeting, and operational efficiency.

Challenges in data storytelling: Organizations face storytelling challenges: lack of skills (49%), non-data literacy (48%), and limited time for developing data stories (47%). Addressing these requires prioritizing employee education and improving data literacy.

Complete Study Results: https://leapmesh.com/data-storytelling-statistics/ 

Leapmesh is a digital marketing blog that helps content creators and small business owners to improve their online presence.

