Data Study: Rising Demand for Ammunition Over the Past 18 Months

HARVEY, La., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American firearm owners have purchased ammunition in record quantities throughout the 18-month period between February 23, 2020 and August 23, 2021. This historic spike in demand is nearly entirely attributable to three factors:

Apprehension over the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the resultant lockdowns and interruptions to supply chains; BLM protests, coupled with public cries to "defund the police"; The Biden administration's adverse position on the Second Amendment and its recent ban on the import of Russian firearms and ammunition.

Data Study: 18 Months of Ammo Sales during a Pandemic, Protests, and the Biden Presidency

Ammo.com, an American online ammunition retailer, offers unique insight into just how sharply demand for ammunition has risen in the United States over the past 18 months. During this time period, Ammo.com recorded a 590% increase in revenue accompanied by a 271% increase in traffic to their website.

During the period between May 28, 2020 and June 5, 2020, when BLM protests were at their peak, Ammo.com recorded a 200% increase in revenue and 99% increase in site traffic as compared to May 19, 2020 through May 27, 2020.

During the period between January 4, 2021 and January 22, 2021, when the Biden administration took power following a historically contentious election and vote count, Ammo.com recorded a 78% increase in revenue and 73% increase in site traffic as compared to December 16, 2020 through January 3, 2021.

The Biden administration's announcement of their ban on ammunition manufactured in Russia, which officially took effect on September 7, 2021, took American firearm owners by surprise.

In response to the announcement on August 20, 2021, enthusiasts seeking to stockpile 7.62x39 ammunition (for which the popular AK-47 rifle is chambered) had a marked impact on Ammo.com's online sales. During the period between August 17, 2021 and August 23, 2021 the retailer recorded a 124% increase in revenue from 7.62x39 sales accompanied by a 91% increase in site traffic as compared to August 10, 2021 through August 16, 2021. Firearm enthusiasts in New Jersey alone purchased 507% more 7.62x39 ammunition during that time period.

Alex Horsman, Ammo.com's Head of Marketing, responded to the increase in sales, "The data is clear – Americans purchase more ammunition when uncertainty lies ahead, and we saw this throughout the last year and a half."

Throughout the past 18 months, Americans have mostly purchased 9mm (the country's most popular pistol cartridge among both law enforcement professionals and private citizens) and 5.56x45 and 223 Rem (both of which function in the AR-15, the country's most popular rifle) ammunition.

For the whole story regarding Ammo.com's surge in sales over the last 18 months, interested parties can check out the full data study here .

