Data Theorem Ranked #1 for Cloud-Native Use Case in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security testing and protection solutions for cloud-native, web, mobile, and API-based applications, today announced that it was ranked #1 for both the Cloud-Native Use Case and API security capabilities in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing report.

According to Gartner, "Data Theorem takes the lead position in the cloud-native use case and is in the top five in the other use cases. It is an excellent fit for organizations looking for a single vendor solution, and those that value a utilitarian approach to AST."

"We're honored to be positioned highest for Cloud-Native Use Case in Gartner's Critical Capabilities report," said Doug Dooley, Chief Operating Officer of Data Theorem. "We believe this recognition reinforces our commitment to helping organizations protect modern applications from development through runtime. As AI-driven software delivery accelerates, we're ensuring that security keeps pace through automation and continuous validation across every app and API."

In addition, Gartner observed that "AI-assisted software development and increased cloud-native adoption have expanded the scope of application security testing (AST). Buyers are prioritizing integrated, continuous security testing across APIs, mobile, and modern web architectures."

To access a complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing report, visit: https://www.datatheorem.com/resources/reports/2025-gartner-cc-ast/

Figure 4 from the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing Report shows Data Theorem scored highest in the Cloud-Native Use Case.

Industry-Leadership in Modern Application Security

Data Theorem's platform delivers both application security testing (AST) and runtime protection capabilities across the entire software lifecycle:

API Secure discovers and tests backend APIs for risks such as insecure data exposure and broken object-level access.

discovers and tests backend APIs for risks such as insecure data exposure and broken object-level access. Mobile Protect , an award-winning SDK, provides real-time telemetry and active defense from hostile or fraudulent activity within mobile apps.

, an award-winning SDK, provides real-time telemetry and active defense from hostile or fraudulent activity within mobile apps. Code Secure (SAST+) combines static analysis with dynamic validation to confirm exploitability using Code Canary for runtime risk verification.

combines static analysis with dynamic validation to confirm exploitability using Code Canary for runtime risk verification. Web Secure offers agentless dynamic runtime analysis for single-page applications (SPAs) and serverless architectures, delivering realistic, hacker-style assessments of business-critical web assets.

offers agentless dynamic runtime analysis for single-page applications (SPAs) and serverless architectures, delivering realistic, hacker-style assessments of business-critical web assets. Cloud Secure provides continuous visibility, misconfiguration detection, and runtime protection for cloud-native applications and serverless environments, ensuring comprehensive protection across hybrid architectures.

"Our customers trust Data Theorem to validate real-world exploitability—beyond static findings—while maintaining visibility across APIs, mobile apps, and cloud-native deployments," said Himanshu Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer of Data Theorem. "Being ranked #1 in this critical use case and security capabilities reinforces our mission to make AppSec more intelligent, automated, and effective for the modern software era."

Gartner Disclaimer

Note 1 Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing, Mark Horvath, Jason Gross, Aaron Lord, Shailendra Upadhyay, 13 October 2025.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world.

