Data Theorem's Cloud Secure Named Best CNAPP Solution of 2023

Cloud Secure Honored for Industry-First ML-Based Hacker Toolkits and Visualizations to Improve Discovery of Data Breaches in First-Party APIs and Third-Party Software Supply Chain Assets

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced that its Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Cloud Secure solution has been named as the Best CNAPP Solution of the Year in the "ASTORS" Homeland Security Awards Program from American Security Today (AST).

American Security Today's Annual "ASTORS" Awards Program is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security awards program, and now in its eighth year continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security; Cybersecurity; Emergency Preparedness – Management and Response; Law Enforcement; First Responders; as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies for their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure. Data Theorem's Cloud Secure solution was named the industry's best product in the CNAPP Solution Awards Category.

Data Theorem's Cloud Secure is a CNAPP product offering that works across all multi-cloud (public and private) assets. It monitors cloud configurations using Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) functionalities against audit/compliance policies, identifies vulnerabilities (SAST/DAST/SCA/IaC) in code repositories, and helps prevent data breaches and exploits with attack path analysis across APIs, cloud services, and software supply chains.

Cloud Secure, powered by Data Theorem's award-winning Analyzer Engine, helps organizations secure their cloud-native applications and address regulatory compliance for cloud monitoring and reporting. Its combination of attack path analysis and run-time active protections enables both offensive and defensive security capabilities to best prevent data breaches of cloud-native applications, embedded APIs, and serverless cloud functions.

"Data Theorem's growth and traction are picking up in 2024 right where they left off in 2023, and we are proud to see that Cloud Secure has been named as the industry's Best CNAPP product of the year," said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. "Cloud Secure is the industry's first CNAPP which leverages machine learning combined with run-time analysis, observability, and active protection. It continues to lead the industry as the most application-centric CNAPP helping organizations uncover new attack vectors in cloud-native applications and APIs that ultimately prevent large-scale data breaches. ML-powered Hacker Tool Kits and Optimized Cloud Assets, in addition to Cloud Secure's other advancements, uniquely protect organizations' cloud applications in multi-cloud environments."

The "ASTORS" Homeland Security Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.

"As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats have led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security," said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security. "Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting IT/cyber security networks and they are calling on innovative companies like Data Theorem to help them do so."

Data Theorem's broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the "New Face in Homeland Security™", is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical and IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to "Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™". To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at [email protected] or phone at 646-450-6027.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com .

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc.

