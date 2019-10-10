Data to be Presented at AASLD 2019 Shows HighTide Lead Compound Improves NASH in Two Animal Models

SHENZHEN, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTide Therapeutics Inc. ("HighTide"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that multiple abstracts for HTD1801, the company's lead development candidate currently in two Phase 2 trials for PSC and NAFLD/NASH, will be presented at The Liver Meeting® 2019, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), taking place November 8-12, in Boston, Massachusetts.

"The data being presented show dose-dependent decreases in hepatic fat content and serum aminotransferases in both a hamster and primate model of NASH, providing further rationale for our ongoing clinical trials of HTD1801 in humans with NASH", said Adrian M. Di Bisceglie, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of HighTide. "NASH represents a significant public health problem for which there is currently no approved drug therapy. We welcome this opportunity to present our data to the liver community."

Oral Presentation:

Title: HTD1801 A Novel Treatment Addressing The Underlying Metabolic Features of NAFLD/NASH

Publication number: 0066

Date and Time: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 11:45 a.m. ET

Location: Hynes Convention Center, Auditorium

Poster Presentation:

Title: HTD1801 A Novel Treatment For NAFLD/NASH And Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC)

Publication number: 2130

Date and Time: Monday, November 11, 2019, 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hynes Convention Center, Hall B

About NASH

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is a chronic, complex liver disease characterized by hepatitis – inflammation of the liver – and liver cell damage, which can lead to fibrosis of the liver. NASH can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Prevalence of NASH is on the rise and it may soon surpass hepatitis C as a cause for liver transplant. Currently, there are no approved therapies for NASH.

About HighTide Therapeutics

HighTide Therapeutics Inc., founded in 2011 in Shenzhen, China, is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for people suffering from non-viral chronic liver diseases, gastrointestinal diseases and metabolic disorders with large and unsatisfied market needs. HTD1801, HighTide's lead program, is a new molecular entity being developed for the treatment of NASH and PSC. HTD1801 has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA for both NASH and PSC, as well as Orphan Drug designation for PSC. HTD1801 is currently in Phase 2 proof of concept trials for NASH and PSC in the U.S. with topline data expected in 2020. HighTide also has compounds in development for metabolic and GI diseases, including HTD4010 for Pancreatitis. For additional information, please visit https://hightidetx.com/.

