Data USA adds more than 7,300 profiles of higher education institutions to visualization platform

Data USA is a free, open data platform created in collaboration between Deloitte, MIT, and Datawheel. Data USA integrates, visualizes, and distributes data from multiple public sources and has grown in its first two years to more than 300,000 monthly users, becoming one of the main sources for Americans to access public data.

"The new university profiles will allow students, parents, and school counselors, to understand the cost, demographics, and career opportunities of thousands of US universities," said César Hidalgo, director of MIT's Collective Learning group and a co-founder of Datawheel.

"Whether you are a student or parent, researcher, journalist, employer, or curious citizen, these new data visualizations offer greater insights into the composition of colleges and universities around the country and the integral role they play in the overall job market," said Matt Gentile, principal, Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP, and one of the Data USA project lead sponsors. "With the vast amounts of open government data, we're closing the gap in making that data useful, understandable, and actionable."

"IPEDS data is extensive, but to most individuals who are not thoroughly familiar with the intricacies of the formats involved, translating the raw data into useable information is a daunting task," said Jeffrey Bradfield, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and national higher education practice leader. "With this new interface, the data is now more accessible to people inside and outside the higher education community."

The new higher education profiles provide a robust amount of data visualizations, including:

Admissions and financial aid

Majors, time to complete degrees, and jobs of graduates

Diversity of student and faculty populations

Staffing, expenses, and operations

Additionally, the individual institution profiles that also include automatically generated comparison data from peer institutions.

Data USA is the most comprehensive visualization engine for shared US government data to date, aggregating and visualizing publicly available data from multiple sources including the Department of Labor, Department of Commerce, the Census, and Department of Education, among others.

Data USA is freely available and users can browse the data and gain insights using filters or target their view using search tools. The code is open source, and the platform is scalable, allowing for new data to be added. Application developers can build on the Data USA platform using the API and integrate additional data for custom use.

