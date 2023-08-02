Data warehouse as a service market to grow by USD 7,915.19 million from 2022 to 2027|The emergence of advanced storage technologies to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data warehouse as a service market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,915.19 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 21.09%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the shift from on-premises to a SaaS model, the rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions and focus on real-time data analysis, and the strict government regulations and increase in the volume of data. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AtScale Inc., Cloudera Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netavis Software GmbH, Oracle Corp., Panoply Ltd., Progress Software Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., Solver Inc., Teradata Corp., Transwarp Information Technology Shanghai Co. Ltd., VMware Inc., Yellowbrick Data Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and Open Text Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Data warehouse as a service market - Segmentation Assessment

This Data Warehouse as a Service market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, e-commerce and retail, and others), type (enterprise DWaaS and operational data storage), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly utilizing data warehouse solutions for effective data analysis and management due to the data boom in the financial sector. This drives the growth of the data warehouse-as-a-service market and helps companies to further enhance their decision-making capabilities which would also give them an advantage over other competitors in the market. Hence, such factors drive the BFSI segment of the expense management software market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Data warehouse as a service market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data warehouse as a service market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data warehouse as a service market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data warehouse as a service market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data warehouse as a service market vendors

Data warehouse as a service market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,915.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AtScale Inc., Cloudera Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netavis Software GmbH, Oracle Corp., Panoply Ltd. , Progress Software Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., Solver Inc., Teradata Corp., Transwarp Information Technology Shanghai Co. Ltd., VMware Inc., Yellowbrick Data Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and Open Text Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

