Data warehousing market to grow by USD 18.67 billion from 2022-2027 | Shift from on-premises to a SaaS model drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data warehousing market size is set to grow by USD 18,671.94 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 10.7%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Deployment, Type, and Geography. The on-premise segments will be significant during the forecast period. In this model. model, the service is purchased and installed on the user server, which is maintained by the IT specialists in the end-user organization. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the high cost involved with the implementation and up-gradation and fewer options for scalability. Furthermore, on-premises data warehousing solutions offer features such as workflow streamlining, control, speed, security, governance, and reporting.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Warehousing Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Data Warehousing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Hybrid



Cloud-based

Type

Structured



Semi-structured Data



Unstructured Data

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Data Warehousing Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the data warehousing market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Avnet Inc., Cloudera Inc., Databricks Inc., Exasol AG, Firebolt Analytics Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., Teradata Corp., Microsoft Corp., and SingleStore Inc.

Company Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers data warehousing services such as BigQuery.

The company offers data warehousing services such as BigQuery. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers data warehousing services such as Amazon Redshift and AWS Lake Formation.

The company offers data warehousing services such as Amazon Redshift and AWS Lake Formation. Cloudera Inc. - The company offers data warehousing services such as CDP Data Warehouse.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Data Warehousing Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The shift from on-premises to a SaaS model drives the data warehousing market growth. Market vendors gradually move from on-premises to cloud-based solutions, which offer drag-and-drop functionalities, mobile accessibility, and more intuitive services. Since digital files are being managed by service providers, and as disaster recovery services are also offered to businesses, organizations have relied on cloud storage solutions. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the data warehousing market during the forecast period.

Data privacy and security risks challenges the growth of the data warehousing market. These risks are the major barriers to the adoption of data warehousing services by organizations, especially those in the public cloud. Furthermore, cyber-attackers can easily gain access to cloud-based data storage systems, as cloud-based infrastructure is based on open architecture and shared resources. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the data warehousing market during the forecast period.

Data Warehousing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist data warehousing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data warehousing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data warehousing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data warehousing market vendors

Data Warehousing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,671.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Avnet Inc., Cloudera Inc., Databricks Inc., Exasol AG, Firebolt Analytics Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., Teradata Corp., Microsoft Corp., and SingleStore Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

