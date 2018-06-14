Data, Weapon of Mass Disruption: IT, Business Leaders Convene at Actifio's Data Driven 2018

Data Driven 2018 drew nearly 500 participants from companies with a combined market capitalization over $2 trillion. The 14 sponsors included Official Cloud Sponsor Google Cloud and Media Sponsor Tech Target, along with a number of global technology titans. Customers, partners, prospects and analysts from across the U.S., Europe and Asia descended upon the Fontainebleau on Miami Beach for two days of insightful keynotes, technology breakouts, panel discussions and more. The speakers represented a wide swath of industries including healthcare, industrial, financial services, professional sports, education, cloud, and security. Some of the most popular technical topics were:

Enabling IT automation including DevOps using Actifio APIs

Delivering cost-effective long-term retention using cloud object storage

Accelerating cloud adoption using Actifio

Delivering instant backup and recovery for mission-critical enterprise databases

Ernesto Nigro, Manager of System Operations at Apotex, said, "Actifio's Data Driven 2018 was a highlight reel of data-relevant discussion. Engaging sessions, networking and extremely well organized. It was refreshing and unlike most conferences, which are just glorified marketing exercises."

Jim Donovan, VP of Product at Wasabi, said, "Actifio's Data Driven 2018 conference was a great opportunity to learn more about how to leverage Actifio to better control and exploit your data to achieve competitive business advantages. Having the chance to discuss Wasabi hot cloud storage with hundreds of enterprise IT professionals and industry cloud experts at the event has my team already looking forward to participating in Data Driven 2019."

Phil Goodwin, Research Director at IDC, said, "Managing copy data is one thing, but the Actifio model's goal is to solve specific problems, like capacity management. IDC research indicates that about 60% of the storage on a data center floor is dedicated to housing copy data. We forecast that, by 2021, more than $55 billion will be spent by IT organizations to house all those extra copies of data. Obviously when you can reduce that number and put dollar savings in your pocket, you will use them more productively."

Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "The term that I think hit home with everyone is that data is a weapon of mass disruption. It is imperative that innovators and practitioners understand how to harness its power and use it to drive their respective businesses forward. It was Actifio's honor to witness so many like-minded companies and individuals come together to share their best practices in data management and explain how they are leveraging data as a competitive advantage. Actifio is proud to be the platform that helps to facilitate this new, emerging data-driven economy, and we are looking forward to making even greater strides between now and next year's Data Driven."

