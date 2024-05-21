Data Zoo Adds Two Industry Executives to its Leadership Team, Ramping Up Global Expansion

Data Zoo adds industry veterans in former Jumio, Experian executive Jon Jones as Chief Revenue Officer and former Trulioo, Mitek executive Michael Ramsbacker as Chief Product & Technology Officer.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Zoo, a leading provider of global identity verification solutions, today announced the appointment of Jon Jones to Chief Revenue Officer and Michael Ramsbacker as Chief Product & Technology Officer. The additions will support Data Zoo's continued efforts to expand its operations and investment in key markets, including North America, where both executives are based.

Jon Jones, Chief Revenue Officer

As Data Zoo's new CRO, Jon will be responsible for leading Data Zoo's sales and marketing strategy, including the expansion of Data Zoo's global partner ecosystem, and to grow the company's portfolio of leading bank, payments, and fintech clients. Prior to joining Data Zoo, Jon held executive leadership positions at Jumio, Experian, and Trulioo. Jon's experience spans over 25 years in the identity, fraud, and analytics space.

"Data Zoo's global coverage and innovative technology platform makes it an ideal KYC/KYB tool for multinational businesses, providing us significant opportunities for growth," said Jon Jones, CRO at Data Zoo. "I am thrilled to be joining the Data Zoo team at this exciting time for the company, and to further drive our global expansion agenda."

Michael Ramsbacker, Chief Product & Technology Officer

As Data Zoo's new CPTO, Michael will be responsible for the development and enhancement of Data Zoo's industry leading KYC/KYB products. Prior to joining Data Zoo, Michael held CPO and product management positions at Trulioo, Mitek, and Epsilon. Michael features 20-plus years of experience in identity and risk, product management, and as a software engineer.

"Data Zoo's core KYC / KYB solutions already outperform in customer approval rates, providing us with a strong base to innovate and deliver next-generation identity verification products," Michael Ramsbacker, CPTO at Data Zoo. "I am excited to join Data Zoo as we prepare to roll out new products and enhancements in the coming months."

Jon and Michael will team up with Data Zoo's CEO, Charlie Minutella, who joined the company in February 2024 .

"Jon and Michael bring an incredible amount of industry experience to our growing team," said Charlie Minutella, CEO at Data Zoo. "Data Zoo is set for its next chapter of growth, which will include a refresh on sales and marketing campaigns, partnership opportunities, and product innovations."

The news follows Data Zoo's $22.7M (AU$3 5M) Series A fundraise from Ellerston JAADE, an Ellerston Capital fund.

About Data Zoo

Data Zoo provides identity verification solutions that enable financial institutions, payment platforms and fintechs to confidently verify consumers and business identities in over 170 countries using a diverse set of authoritative data sources. Data Zoo's direct access to international data sources and advanced data sequencing presents companies with a global, efficient, and secure alternative to KYC/KYB verification and compliance.

Leading global financial institutions, payment providers, and fintechs, trust Data Zoo to verify millions of customers while minimizing fraud and risk. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Data Zoo has offices in Amsterdam, New Jersey, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Singapore.

For more information, visit: www.datazoo.com

