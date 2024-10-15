Data Zoo Launches "ID Fraud & Risk Signals" to Enhance Customer Verification and Fraud Detection with Mobile Network Operator, Email Intelligence and Cybercrime Data

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Zoo, a global leader in identity verification data, announces the launch of its latest service, ID Fraud & Risk Signals. This new solution is designed to enhance customer identification and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes by providing deeper insights into fraud detection and risk assessment, helping businesses stay at the forefront of identity fraud prevention.

ID Fraud & Risk Signals integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, enabling businesses to quickly use mobile phone numbers, email addresses, domains and IP addresses to identify suspicious activities and prevent potential fraud attempts. By leveraging these new data sources, businesses will be able to detect phone numbers used in porting scams, email addresses involved in breaches or sold on the dark web, one-time phone numbers or suspicious email domains used to bypass two-factor authentication and to verify network operator, email domain and device IP address details.

With features that combine real-time data analytics, machine learning, and global intelligence from Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), email intelligence partners, and cybercrime analytics, this product provides a robust defense against identity fraud while ensuring regulatory compliance. It features:

Real-time alerts to detect fraudulent activities,

Comprehensive risk scoring based on behavioral and transactional data,

AI-driven analytics for improved accuracy in identifying high-risk customers,

Customizable risk thresholds to meet the specific needs of various industries.

Businesses will benefit from an added layer of data to flag synthetic or stolen identities, thereby quickly identifying potential fraud and preventing bad actors gaining access to funds or services. Pairing risk signals with identity data enables customers to detect potentially fraudulent transactions. The service is configurable to meet the unique requirements of any business or identity verification platform with fully-customizable risk scoring criteria.

"By integrating mobile phone, email, and IP address data into legacy customer onboarding processes, our ID Fraud & Risk Signals provides businesses with powerful tools to enhance fraud detection at onboarding and protect both their customers and bottom line," said Charlie Minutella, CEO of Data Zoo. "Incorporating non-traditional data sources enables organizations to strengthen their customer identification processes while delivering a seamless customer experience."

About Data Zoo

Data Zoo provides identity verification data that enables financial institutions, payment platforms and fintechs to confidently verify consumers and business identities in over 170 countries using a diverse set of authoritative data sources. Data Zoo's direct access to international data sources and advanced data sequencing presents companies with a global, efficient, and secure alternative to KYC/KYB verification and compliance. For more information, visit: www.datazoo.com

