Data360 announces strategic partnership with Throtle

WILMINGTON, Del., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data360, Inc. announces a strategic partnership with Throtle to provide a valuable service to healthcare advertisers seeking to improve digital activation while continuing to satisfy essential compliance requirements.

In this partnership, Data360 will supply Throtle with an unparalleled breadth of data on physicians and healthcare professionals (HCPs) – more than 90 percent coverage of the entire HCP universe – that includes online audience identifiers plus intent-based behavior. Throtle will then align this data with their identity graph and produce a unique token to be used universally across all significant digital marketing destinations, Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs), and social platforms.

James J. Miller, President & CEO, Data360, Inc., says: "This collaboration underscores Data360's dedication to innovation in solution development and in nurturing partnerships with best-in-class leaders like Throtle. By making our first-party data available for digital activation, we bring to market an innovative solution for advertisers seeking an effective method to engage audiences with relevant messaging while upholding the industry's best standards in privacy and data security. We are excited to further demonstrate our commitment to helping healthcare marketers better reach, target, and engage their HCP and Patient audiences effectively and compliantly with relevant messaging to improve outcomes for all."

"Throtle is committed to advancing healthcare marketing by providing secure and precise identity solutions," said Chris Neuner, President, Throtle. "Providing Data360 leading identity solutions represents a significant milestone in our mission. By combining our technologies, we're not only enhancing the efficiency of healthcare marketing campaigns but also ensuring that patients and healthcare providers receive the most relevant information when it matters most."

About Throtle

Throtle is a healthcare identity resolution company trusted by leading healthcare companies, brands, and agencies. Throtle helps clients identify, activate, and measure their customer and prospect campaigns, as well as accurately discover which channels and devices they can be reached. Throtle's identity solutions are the core to successful healthcare marketing initiatives, identifying the largest, most impactful audiences to drive better outcomes faster. We understand the delicate balance of data-driven marketing within the healthcare sector, which is why our powerful identity solutions combine innovation with industry compliance to empower your organization to validate patients and HCPs securely. Partner with Throtle to turn data into actionable audiences with identity-driven solutions and supercharge your marketing initiatives. Learn more at throtle.io.

About Data360

Committed to turning data into intelligence, Data360, Inc. provides solutions and services for healthcare marketers seeking broader and better access to physicians, HCPs, patients, and caregivers. Data360 delivers unequaled first-party data, proprietary technology extracting audience intent and behavior, and a focus on cost-effective and compliant ways to activate and engage healthcare audiences. Data360's Fingerprint Intent Solutions help marketers prioritize Intent in their data strategy for optimal outcomes in audience targeting, activation, and engagement. Explore more at https://www.data360online.com/ .

