data.ai announces Top Publishers in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- data.ai, the leading mobile intelligence platform trusted by 81 of the top 100 app publishers, announces the annual Top Publisher Award winners, which recognizes the most successful mobile companies around the world.

This year, data.ai is also introducing two new categories, Top Apps by Mobile Performance Score and Top Publishers by Mobile Performance Score. The new categories highlight revenue success alongside the comprehensive performance of publishers in driving growth, engagement, and user acquisition within the dynamic mobile landscape. This innovative initiative introduces publisher-level and app-level rankings, categorized according to the company's proprietary Game IQ and App IQ taxonomy. data.ai will continue to celebrate its flagship ranking, Top Publishers by Revenue, its 13th year running.

"We congratulate the elite top publishers across the globe. Our expanded methodology acknowledges the fierce competition inherent in the mobile sector, where growth and retention are paramount. We go beyond only app store revenue and spotlight overall app and company performance through an industry-first holistic composite metric." said Ron Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer, data.ai.

Top Publishers by Revenue Highlights

In 2023, apps outpaced games, fueling 11% YoY growth in consumer spend to $64 billion, propelling the rebound of the overall sector. In fact, among the top 50 publishers, those focusing on non-gaming content rose to 13, up from 11 in 2022.

Social and entertainment apps experienced double-digit growth in consumer spend, increasing +10% YoY to $29 billion annually. In 2023, ByteDance (#2) and Google (#3) saw a surge in in-app purchases, driven by popular Social and Entertainment apps like TikTok and YouTube, reaching a collective annual consumer spending of nearly $10 billion.

In 2023, notable non-gaming revenue successes were seen from Disney, climbing to #6 with $2.7 billion, Warner Bros. Discovery, rising 19 spots to #19 with $1.4 billion, and Amazon, jumping five ranks to #23 with $1.2 billion. Tencent topped the charts for the seventh consecutive year at $8.7 billion.

Publishers headquartered in Asia Pacific dominated the list, making up more than half (27) of the top 50 and commanding 52% of consumer spending shares. However, the United States had the largest number of top publishers for a single country, with 18 (36% of the total share), followed by China with 12 (31% of the total share).

New Category Highlights

Powered by data.ai's proprietary Mobile Performance Score (MPS), the two new categories stand as an industry-first metric. They are designed to recognize publishers and apps for their outstanding achievements in 2023 by integrating data on downloads, monthly active users, revenue, and year-over-year growth across all three metrics.

In its inaugural year, data.ai awarded publisher and app-level leaders for apps and games. Leading publishers across app and game categories saw significant year-over-year growth in consumer spending and downloads, substantially enhancing their overall composite metric rankings. They are:

