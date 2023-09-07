DataArt Partners with ORO to Power Digital Transformation for Global B2B Leaders

The strategic partnership combines the strengths of a leading B2B digital commerce platform and a top software engineering firm to deliver innovative enterprise solutions

LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, LONDON, MUNICH, and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm, has partnered with Oro Inc., the leading cloud-based B2B digital commerce platform, to accelerate the digitization of B2B businesses worldwide.

The partnership will combine Oro's globally adopted platform with DataArt's deep expertise in end-to-end digital commerce, software development, platform implementation, integration, customization, and optimization. This will enable B2B businesses to adopt seamless, personalized and engaging B2B digital commerce experiences that drive growth, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with DataArt, a company that shares our global reach," said Laurent Desprez, Executive VP & GM Europe of Oro Inc. "Together, we'll speed up digital transformation for a broader range of manufacturers, distributors and suppliers, elevating their operational efficiency and e-commerce sales to new heights."

The OroCommerce platform is purpose-built for digitizing the B2B sales processes of all structures and tiers. This robust, customizable platform offers comprehensive out-of-the-box features and a powerful workflow engine that supports diverse commerce models, including marketplaces. Deployable as a complete solution or via modular components and APIs, Oro empowers businesses to tailor front-end and back-end systems for global markets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Oro to further our commitment to empowering businesses through best-in-class B2B digital commerce solutions," said Tymur Levkivskyi, Head of DataArt Digital Commerce Lab. "Oro's platform is highly scalable and flexible, and it can be customized to meet the specific needs of our customers."

DataArt is the latest addition to Oro's rapidly growing network of more than 150 partners worldwide. With its extensive customer base and global presence, DataArt will help Oro support enterprise B2B companies worldwide on their digital transformation journey. The two companies have already embarked upon joint projects, as DataArt is fully trained and certified in Oro's comprehensive platform.

About Oro

Oro Inc. fuels digital transformation for manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers with OroCommerce, the leading cloud-based B2B digital commerce solution. We enable B2B companies to increase sales while reducing costs. Our solution facilitates launching multiple websites and portals for different brands, business models, territories, and core models.

OroCommerce has unique capabilities including OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM module, and OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management module for all business use cases. Oro's founders are e-commerce industry veterans Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, CTO; and Roy Rubin, Director of Oro's Advisory Board.

For more information, please visit: www.oroinc.com

About DataArt

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a global software engineering firm that has continually evolved to become the trusted technology partner of market leaders. Led by our people-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions to create immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work together with our clients as partners for progress to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt comprises 5,700+ professionals across 20+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and a great partner to work with.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com

SOURCE Oro, Inc.