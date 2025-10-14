Databahn Joins Wiz Integration Network (WIN) to Empower Enterprises with AI-powered Security Data Management

Technology partnership enables customers to reduce cloud risk and achieve best-in-class security data collection, routing and intelligence

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databahn, creator of the security-native data pipeline platform built for modern enterprise workloads, today announced its partnership with cloud security leader, Wiz, by joining the Wiz Integration Network (WIN). Together, Wiz and Databahn enable CISOs to unify security telemetry, automate data routing and tiering, and simplify operations while preparing for the AI-driven security operations center (SOC) of tomorrow.

WIN enables Wiz and Databahn to share prioritized security findings with context including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues and configuration findings. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Cloud risk meets enterprise context :

Wiz uncovers then enriches misconfigurations with information to map the attack paths; Databahn further enriches the Wiz logs with identity, endpoint and OT/IT telemetry, giving SOCs visibility and context

: Wiz uncovers then enriches misconfigurations with information to map the attack paths; Databahn further enriches the Wiz logs with identity, endpoint and OT/IT telemetry, giving SOCs visibility and context Prioritized signals and faster responses :

Wiz pinpoints the most critical risks across your cloud. Databahn turns those insights into action by routing them directly into your SIEM, SOAR, and analytics tools.

: Wiz pinpoints the most critical risks across your cloud. Databahn turns those insights into action by routing them directly into your SIEM, SOAR, and analytics tools. Own your data, strengthen your posture:

Together, Wiz and Databahn empower teams with open, vendor-neutral data that enhances governance, simplifies compliance, and builds resilience across hybrid environments.

The combined value of Wiz and Databahn streamlines security for enterprises with enhanced cloud risk management, automated and intelligent data operations, and a seamless path to building a trusted foundation for AI-driven security operations.

"Bringing together Wiz's cloud-native security insights with Databahn's agentic AI-powered data pipeline gives SOCs the clarity to focus on what matters most," said Aditya Sundararam, chief product officer at Databahn. "SOCs and CISOs can automate routing and data tiering to surface the highest-value risks, leveraging their team to strengthen their security posture and better prepare their operations for the AI-driven future."

"We're happy to welcome Databahn to the WIN ecosystem," said Oron Noah, VP of product extensibility & partnerships at Wiz. "Together, we help customers act on cloud findings, add enterprise context, and move toward an AI-powered SOC without added complexity."

About Databahn

Databahn is an AI-powered data pipeline and fabric platform that enables enterprises to securely collect, enrich, orchestrate and optimize telemetry across security, application, observability and IoT/OT systems. Initially purpose-built for cybersecurity, the platform is rapidly expanding into IT and application transaction data—powered by its AI agent, Cruz, which automates complex data engineering tasks in real time. By eliminating fragmented toolchains and reducing operational overhead, Databahn delivers real-time insights, intelligent automation and immediate ROI—without added complexity. Learn more at Databahn.ai or contact [email protected].

