DataBank And Veeam Provide Compliant And Secure Backup For Microsoft Office 365

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services, announces Backup for Microsoft Office 365 in partnership with Veeam® Software, the leader in backup solutions that enable Cloud Data Management™.

This combination of two proven industry leaders eliminates the risk of losing access and control over your Office 365 data including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams. Veeam delivers unmatched scalability, providing a multi-repository, multi-tenant architecture, which enables protection of larger Office 365 deployments, with a single installation.

Veeam empowers service providers to deliver Office 365 backup services, minimizes overhead, improves recovery time and reduces costs with comprehensive automation. DataBank comprises the infrastructure component with off-site storage and recovery, along with unmatched security, including encryption at rest, providing customers a flexible, best practices "As-a-Service" solution they can depend on, all under the strictest compliance standards including FedRAMP, FISMA, SSAE 18 SOC1 and SOC2, HIPAA/HiTECH, PCI-DSS and Privacy Shield – GDPR.

"Often, customers back up their Office 365 environment at a local data center. This leaves them potentially exposed, as their data is not off-site in a compliant data center which may not be using encrypted storage," stated Vlad Friedman , CTO for DataBank. "With DataBank, customer backups are maintained in our highly secure SSAE 18 SOC2 compliant facilities, with encryption at rest."

"A majority of organizations are adopting the Microsoft Office 365 platform and while Microsoft provides management and uptime for the cloud-based services, it is the individual company's responsibility to protect their data," said Ken Ringdahl, Vice President of Global Alliance Architecture at Veeam. "With Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3, DataBank assists with secure backup of Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business data for their customers, quickly restoring individual items through a number of flexible options."

There are several reasons for secure, encrypted backup including:

Accidental deletion: If you delete a user, whether you meant to or not, that deletion is replicated across the network. A backup can restore that user, either to on-premises Exchange or Office 365.

Retention policy gaps and confusion: Office 365 retention policies are hard to keep up with, let alone manage. A backup provides longer, more accessible retention all protected and stored in one place for easy recovery.

Internal security threats: Many businesses are experiencing threats from the inside, and they are happening more often than you think. Having a high-grade recovery solution mitigates the risk of critical data being lost or destroyed.

External security threats: Malware and viruses have done serious damage to organizations globally in just the past year alone. A backup can easily restore mailboxes to an instance before the attack.

Legal and compliance requirements: Ensure you can retrieve mailbox data during legal action and to meet any regulatory compliance needs.

Managing hybrid email deployments and migrations to Office 365: Whether you are migrating to Office 365 or have a blend of on-premises Exchange and Office 365 users, the exchange data should be managed and protected the same way, making the source location irrelevant.

The partnership between DataBank and Veeam is the latest in DataBank's data protection suite of services. In addition to Microsoft Office 365 backup, DataBank offers DRaaS and Secure Cloud Backup.

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications and infrastructure. DataBank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

