DATABANK CLOSES $1.45 BILLION IN NEW FINANCING ACROSS TWO TRANSACTIONS

$800 Million Revolving Credit Facility and $650 Million Upsize of Red Oak, Texas Campus Financing Strengthen DataBank's Capital Structure and Support Continued Growth

DALLAS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, today announced the successful closing of two financing transactions totaling $1.45 billion: an $800 million corporate revolving credit facility and a $650 million upsize of its existing construction financing for its Red Oak, Texas data center campus.

$800 Million Revolving Credit Facility

DataBank closed an $800 million revolving credit facility (the "Corporate Revolver") maturing in 2031. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs, capital expenditures, and liquidity support for the company's continued growth and acquisition strategy.

This Corporate Revolver was arranged by a syndicate of banks led by Citizens Bank, N.A. along with Joint Lead Arrangers Citibank, MUFG Bank, Ltd., PNC Bank, N.A., TD Securities (USA) LLC, Truist Securities, Inc., U.S. Bank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Securities.

$650 Million Red Oak Campus Financing Upsize

DataBank also closed a $650 million upsize of its existing $2.0 billion construction financing for its Red Oak, Texas campus, originally announced in April 2026. This brings the total Red Oak campus financing to $2.65 billion. The upsize supports construction of the fourth building on this campus, adding 60 megawatts of incremental IT capacity.

The upsize consists of $400 million in bank financing, led by the same institutions as the April 2026 announcement, and $250 million of notes placed in a private placement, which is DataBank's first private placement transaction. The private placement marks a significant milestone for DataBank, opening the company to a new institutional investor base and further diversifying its sources of capital for development projects. MUFG served as Lead Placement Agent, with TD Securities (USA) LLC and Barclays as Joint Placement Agents, and Citibank, Citizens Bank, N.A., and National Bank of Canada as Co-Placement Agents.

"This new revolving credit facility strengthens our financial flexibility and reflects the confidence our lending partners have in DataBank's business model and long-term growth trajectory," said Raul K. Martynek, Chief Executive Officer of DataBank.

"As demand for data center capacity continues to accelerate, having a robust and flexible capital structure is essential. This revolver, combined with the upsized Red Oak financing and our inaugural private placement, positions DataBank to move decisively as we expand our platform and deepen our relationships with hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise customers," said Kevin Ooley, President and Chief Financial Officer of DataBank.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to DataBank on both transactions.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 70+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank