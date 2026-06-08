Fortune Media and Great Place to Work Name DataBank to 2026 Great Place To Work in Texas

Earns No. 5 Spot on Prestigious List, Marking Latest in a Series of 2026 Workplace Honors

DALLAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed services, announced today that Great Place to Work and Fortune Media have named the company as one of the year's Best Workplaces™ in Texas. This is DataBank's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 5 (out of 75 honorees). DataBank surpassed rigorous benchmarks and has established itself as one of the best workplaces in Texas.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, Great Place To Work surveyed nearly 100,000 employees at eligible companies via its proprietary platform. Companies were ranked based on their ability to offer consistently positive experiences and build trust with leaders, colleagues, and the overall organization.

"Texas is home to our headquarters, a significant part of our workforce, and some of our most important customer relationships," said Raul K. Martynek, CEO of DataBank. "This recognition belongs to our employee-owners who bring that commitment to work every day and have built something to be proud of."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were recognized based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees, regardless of role or status within the organization. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "By focusing on people, these companies are more resilient and effective in a business environment that demands speed, innovation, and agility."

DataBank's inclusion on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ list marks the latest in a string of employee-driven honors in 2026, following its Inc. Best Workplaces designation and Great Place To Work® Certification. Earlier this year, the company also received a Gold Award from the 2026 TITAN Business Awards for its Employee Ownership Program, which gives all approximately 1,000 full-time employees an equity stake in the company's future.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 70+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank