DataBank Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in the company culture

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed services, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2026 Best Workplaces list. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. More than 80% of DataBank's survey respondents were classified as highly engaged, with a benefits score that outperformed comparable companies. DataBank is one of 507 companies nationwide to earn a spot on this year's list.

"Being recognized by Inc. as one of the best workplaces in the country reflects the effort our entire team puts into building something worth coming to work for every day," said Raul K. Martynek, CEO of DataBank. "DataBank is an employee-owned company, and that ownership extends beyond equity. You see it in how our people treat customers, support each other, and take personal responsibility for what we build together."

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture. It highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

This recognition follows DataBank's Great Place To Work® Certification, further reinforcing the company's commitment to building a workplace where approximately 1,000 employee-owners can do their best work.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 70+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank