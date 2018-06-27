DataBank Completes FedRAMP Authorization and Recertification of FedRAMP-Compliant CloudPlus™

The coverage of the Authorization to Operate (ATO) includes traditional IaaS and PaaS services enhanced with fully managed DDoS Protection, Intrusion Detection, Intrusion Prevention, Web Application Firewalls, Antivirus, Host-based Intrusion Prevention, Log Offloading, Configuration Scanning, Patch Management, Dual Factor Authentication (token or PIV/CAC Cards), Backup Services, SynFlood Protection, Load Balancing, CDN, FIPS 140-2 compliant encryption, Compute, Storage, Hypervisor, Network, Internal and External Vulnerability Scanning, SIEM, and 24/7 SOC and NOC operations.

"DataBank's vision is to become the easiest place to host highly secure mission critical applications," commented Vlad Friedman, Chief Technology Officer, DataBank. "Our mission is to help transform cloud-enabled FedRAMP/NIST-compliant workloads by delivering increased agility and predictable pricing while eliminating downtime. Backed by a 24/7 SOC and NOC, we go far beyond the typical IaaS boundaries of the hypervisor, diving deep into the PaaS layer for operating systems."

DataBank's FedRAMP-Compliant CloudPlus is currently located in Baltimore, MD and Phoenix, AZ with plans for expanding to two more locations by year's end. The company plans to focus and serve the needs of federal, state, local, and educational organizations, as well as System Integrators and SaaS Providers focused on the federal marketplace.

DataBank also provides Public Cloud Connectivity as a Service, complementing colocation and CloudPlus and allowing secure and redundant 10G connectivity to over 250 public clouds including AWS, Azure, Google, IBM, Dropbox, Office 365, and more. DataBank enables true hybrid deployments of colocation, private CloudPlus, and public cloud workloads all supported by a highly responsive operations group and holistic management portal.

"Our commitment to offering secure cloud services has been validated through this rigorous security assessment, which underscores and further verifies the security of our services, systems, processes, and facilities," says Mark Houpt, Chief Information Security Officer at DataBank. "DataBank takes a very proactive, consultative approach to our clients' security and compliance needs."

The FedRAMP program was created in 2011 to reduce the risks of cloud services and empower government agencies to transform their legacy IT infrastructure to secure, cost-effective cloud solutions. It "provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services," according to FedRAMP.gov.

DataBank is now compliant with FedRAMP, HIPAA-HITECH, SSAE-18, PCI-DSS, Privacy Shield, GDPR, and more. For more information about DataBank's FedRAMP Platform, visit https://www.databank.com/solutions/compliant-hosting/fedramp-fisma/.

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and connectivity services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications, and infrastructure. DataBank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our flexible technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance, and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX.

