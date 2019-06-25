DataBank Debuts High-Tech Cooling, Energy Efficiency and Recycled Resources at ATL1 Data Center

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services, announces that its brand new ATL1 data center in Atlanta is equipped with unique capabilities specifically designed for the thousands of computer scientists, software developers, IT leaders and professionals located within a three-block radius of the facility, along with high performance computing for partner and anchor tenant, Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).

The 94,000 square foot data center serves as a High-Performance Computing Center (HPCC) for Georgia Tech and houses the Southern Crossroads Internet2 network node, providing high-speed, high bandwidth connectivity to research and education sites nationwide. Located at 760 West Peachtree Street NW, ATL1 is part of the CODA development, a 645,000 square foot mixed-use office, computing center and retail complex.

ATL1 hosts the Georgia Tech liquid-cooled supercomputer, which offers high performance computing to the institution's faculty, professors, research scientists, graduate students and its academic and governmental affiliates. Computational scientists will run intense data-driven research in astrophysics, computational biology, health sciences, computational chemistry, materials and manufacturing. Water cooled doors provide DataBank the ability to scale up to 100kW per cabinet without having to take up additional space for cooling. In a unique twist, the heat and waste energy from the supercomputer is transferred to the chilled water which then reaches 90 degrees and is then supplied to the building's boilers for civilian use.

"This unique cooling system saves space and allows reuse of resources," comments Kevin Ooley, CFO for DataBank. "We are extremely proud and honored to be part of such a significant project here in Midtown Atlanta. Georgia Tech has truly pioneered a place to foster university talent, collaborative research and true innovation, all while keeping a 'green' initiative in mind."

ATL1 also leverages access to Georgia Power, which is providing some of the most reliable, innovative and smart power in the United States. Network underground service provides a redundant design ensuring that building's electrical service will not be interrupted or affected if even a single circuit or transformer fails.

Georgia Power, in collaboration with Georgia Tech, is also building a new 1.4 MW microgrid in Tech Square. The Tech Square Microgrid will begin operating this fall and will be used to evaluate how a microgrid can effectively integrate into and operate as part of the overall electrical grid. The installation will include fuel cells, battery storage, diesel generators and a natural gas generator, but it is adaptive to new and additional distributed energy resources. It is designed to also accommodate microturbines, solar panels and electric vehicle chargers in the future. Additionally, it will serve as a living laboratory for Georgia Tech professors and students who will use the asset to gather data on controllers, cybersecurity devices and energy economics.

"The Tech Square Microgrid project will give us a better understanding of the resiliency and sustainability of microgrids to help develop emerging energy solutions to better serve our customers now and in the future," states Alan Goldin, project manager of the Georgia Tech microgrid for Georgia Power. "The microgrid will provide Georgia Power with insight on how smart energy management systems can interact with the grid to achieve optimal utilization of energy, while also providing teaching and learning opportunities for Georgia Tech professors and students."

ATL1 also features 3 different data center architecture types, non-raised floor liquid-cooled HPC, concrete slab hot aisle containment and traditional raised floor. The purpose-built facility is carrier and network neutral, with diverse points of entry, private custom suites, cages and cabinets, 19.8 kVA of utility power, on-site 24/7 security and support and will be compliant with GDPR Privacy Shield, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, & SSAE-18 standards.

