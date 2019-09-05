DataBank Enhances Data Protection Services with Turn-key Disaster Recovery as a Service Offering

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services, announces the enhancement of its data protection services portfolio with the addition of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). This turn-key service leverages best in class services from Zerto and Veeam and provides organizations of all types with resilient and comprehensive data and network protection. DataBank's DRaaS offers organizations the ability to protect their systems and data against man-made and natural catastrophes through real-time replication and fail-over recovery for server workloads to select DataBank data centers.

Natural disasters aren't the only threat to an organization's data and systems. Cyber-crimes, denial of service attacks, and other events are just as much, if not more, of a risk. With security exposures increasing by the day, it's not a matter of if organizations need a disaster recovery plan, but when. DataBank's DRaaS provides the quick and affordable recovery needed to get an organization back up and running.

DRaaS allow workloads, applications and systems to be recovered in a matter of minutes rather than hours or days, which is essential to keep companies running 24x7. DataBank's services, enabled by industry leaders Zerto and Veeam, range from snapshot-based recovery to continuous data replication to fit any budget and a wide range of retention/recovery requirements.

"As today's highly interconnected systems face new risks, cyber criminals, worms and ransomware attacks, companies need to invest to ensure that their customers and employees have access to their production systems 24x7x365," states Vlad Friedman, CTO for DataBank. "With DataBank's enhanced Disaster Recovery as a Service offering, it's never been more affordable or achievable, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Our service allows even small IT teams to compete with larger companies in terms of uptime and availability of their systems – which have now become requirements to remain competitive."

DataBank DRaaS offers:

Geo-diverse replication options to 19 data centers across 9 key markets

Replication to any hypervisor/host to secondary and/or tertiary data centers

Disaster Recovery solutions available for a full range of compliant systems (PCI-DSS, SSAE 16/18, HIPAA HITECH, FISMA, and FedRAMP)

Encryption in transit rest assures the security of enterprise data

Flexible RTO and RPO service plans

24x7x365 management and monitoring ensures system and business continuity

For more information, visit www.databank.com.

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and connectivity services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications, and infrastructure. DataBank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance, and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1 (800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank

Related Links

http://www.databank.com

