DataBank Expands Financing Vehicle to $1.6B to Support the Next Phase of Expansion

Expansion of the flexible financing vehicle allows company to accelerate construction projects and meet surging demand for data center capacity

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, announced today that it has upsized its existing $725 million credit facility to $1.6 billion in order to finance its ongoing and future data center construction projects.

The new capital will fund the ongoing development of over 100MW of capacity in major data center markets such as Northern Virginia, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Salt Lake City. Demand for the lending facility was oversubscribed with 20 leading digital infrastructure lenders participating, including all 14 who participated in the initial vehicle.

In addition to expanding the size of the credit facility, DataBank was able to reduce its overall interest rate and extend the maturity date on the instrument, thereby ensuring long-term access to a scalable and attractively priced source of capital to meet accelerating demand for capacity within its footprint.

This represents DataBank's fourth green financing following closely on the heels of last month's $1.1B hyperscale securitization. The financing qualifies as a green loan because the facilities involved all will meet specifically mandated Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) metrics in addition to DataBank's own criteria for water conservation and carbon emissions reduction, all of which contribute to its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.

"By adding new markets and facilities to this financing vehicle, we're able to accelerate our capital expenditure timeline and meet the growing demand from our enterprise, A.I., and hyperscale cloud customers," said Kevin Ooley, DataBank's President and CFO. "We're delighted by the ongoing support of existing and new lenders and their vote of confidence in DataBank's platform, geographic footprint, and track-record of timely execution."

TD Securities was the Administrative Agent, Joint Lead Arranger and Joint Bookrunner in the transaction. Citizens Bank, CoBank, Deustche Bank, Société Générale, and MUFG were Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners for the transaction. Jones Day was DataBank's legal advisor for the transaction.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, Follow us on LinkedIn or Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

