DataBank Ranked Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine

Track-record of revenue growth follows geographic expansion and multiple investment rounds that position the company to capitalize on the A.I. era ahead.

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank today announced it has been recognized as one of America's fastest growing companies with 3-year revenue growth of 206%, placing it at #2515 overall in the 2024 Inc. 5000, and at #167 in the IT Services segment of the list.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate was 208%. This is DataBank's first time being included in the Inc. 5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the effort and perseverance of all DataBankers," said DataBank's chief executive officer, Raul Martynek. "Our team's ability to stay focused and execute on our growth plan the past three years has put us into position to capitalize on the opportunity for digital infrastructure in the era of artificial intelligence.

Since 2020, DataBank has grown from 20 data centers in 3 markets to over 70 facilities in more than 27 metros around the U.S., representing the largest footprint of any data center provider in the U.S., public or private. The company's geographic expansion has been supported by several rounds of new investments including a $658M securitization in 2021, a $1.9B recapitalization in August 2022, a $715M securitization in March 2023, a $533M debt and equity financing in November 2023, and a $456M securitization in February 2024. This track-record of growth, combined with the announcement of new campuses in Atlanta and Northern Virginia, and a new award-winning Universal Data Hall Design, have made DataBank a premier infrastructure partner for enterprises and service providers developing the next generation of artificial intelligence workloads.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US Companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, Follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE DataBank