DataBank Welcomes Governor Abbott's Efforts to Protect the Texas Power Grid

As one of the state's oldest data center operators, DataBank applauds policies

that deliver responsible, transparent development

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, today affirmed its support for Texas Governor Greg Abbott's efforts to ensure responsible data center development, including transparency on power use, water and resource consumption.

"Founded in Dallas in 2005, and with almost 20 facilities located across the state, DataBank has a long history of transparent, responsible data center development," said Raul K. Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "The policies Governor Abbott is advocating for will ensure economic development can co-exist with environmental protection and community contributions, exactly the way DataBank has operated here for decades."

DataBank's facilities under development in Texas and elsewhere meet the requirements outlined and will continue to cooperate with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas (PUCT) and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to ensure its projects meet the highest standards of compliance.

"Over the last 20 years, Texas has become a market leader in both energy markets, information technology, and economic growth," said Kevin Ooley, DataBank's President and CFO. "DataBank is proud to have been part of that responsible growth, with more than $1B already invested in Texas and another $4B of capital expenditures planned. We welcome rules that ensure others will operate in the same manner, and we look forward to continued cooperation with the PUCT and ERCOT for the benefit of all Texans."

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 70+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank