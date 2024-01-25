Databarracks achieves ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems

Technology and Business Resilience specialist Databarracks has successfully achieved ISO 22301 certification.

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Databarracks provides award-winning IT resilience and continuity. With ISO 22301, the company has implemented the globally recognised standard to further improve its offering and service delivery.

ISO 22301 is an international standard which defines the requirements and best practices for Business Continuity Management (BCM). It is designed to improve operational stability and protect organisations. By improving understanding of the risk landscape, it reduces the impact of potential disruptions.

It means that Databarracks has demonstrated it has the procedures and practices in place to adequately manage risks to its own continuity of operations, and to its ability to continue providing services to its clients.

The ISO frameworks require a thorough audit by an accredited external party of all processes in line with the framework within the international standard.

Databarracks Resilience Director, Chris Butler, commented:

"We are delighted to gain this new ISO certification. This particular standard has assessed us for our ability to continue providing services to our customers if there's a major incident that impacts our organisation.

"Certification against the standard demonstrates to our stakeholders that Databarracks has taken steps to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disruptions.

"Business Continuity and Resilience have gone from niche topics discussed in the margins to critical concerns. In only a few years we've seen a global pandemic, multiple major supply chain disruptions due to international conflict, increased extreme weather events and a dramatic rise in cyber risk. At the same time, businesses face a growing demand to be always-on and able to deliver for their customers.

"Being resilient is not just about technology or cyber security tools. It's about people and processes and management. We're the technology and business resilience specialists so it's important for us to demonstrate to our customers that we are practicing what we preach.

"Our customers now have external assurance that we ourselves meet the standards we're helping them implement in their own BC Management systems. We have the credentials to know what should be done and how it should be carried out.

"We already had robust BC plans in place, and as part of our regular review and update to those plans, it made sense to be audited to confirm that our approach to Business Continuity Management complies with the standards.

"Having our company comprehensively assessed by an external expert was a great opportunity to make sure that what we had been doing so far has been, and will continue to be, effective.

"It's important for us to seek these certifications because it demonstrates commitment – to staff, customers, and regulators – to meet an approved international standard.

"It also means we're continually checking and re-checking our own business practices and staying up to date. Our vision for Business Continuity and Resilience is to move the approach away from sporadic one-off projects to an embedded ongoing capability that delivers real value to the organisation."

About Databarracks

Databarracks is the technology and business resilience specialist.

In 2003, we launched one of the world's first managed Backup services to bring indestructible resilience to mission-critical data.

Today, we deliver award-winning IT resilience and continuity services. We help organisations get the most out of the cloud and protect their data, wherever it lives.

And we back this up with unbeatable support. There's no such thing as 'above and beyond' for our engineers because they only work to one standard: to keep your systems running perfectly.

Enterprise-class continuity, security, and resilience. Accessible for all.

