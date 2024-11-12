Databarracks acquires COOLSPIRiT

Databarracks, the technology and business resilience specialist has acquired COOLSPIRiT.

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COOLSPIRiT is the UK's largest Commvault Solution Provider Partner and now joins Databarracks, the largest Managed Service Partner to form a data protection powerhouse.

COOLSPIRiT's CEO Damon Robertson comments: "We're thrilled to be joining a team who like us, have spent over 20 years protecting organisation's data and continuity. I've known Databarracks Co-Founder Peter for a long time and Databarracks is an organisation that we know will be a great home and fit for our team and our customers.

Databarracks Managing Director, James Watts comments: "Three years ago we acquired 4sl, to become the UK's largest Commvault MSP. With COOLSPIRiT, we add a fantastic Solution Provider and CASP capability."

Robertson continues: "From our innovative infrastructure, cyber and data protection capabilities to Databarracks' expertise in Business Resilience and Public Cloud, there are immediate benefits for customers of both organisations.

"Over the last few years, Commvault has made some terrific acquisitions and innovations and is shifting to subscription services. It aligns exactly with what Databarracks is doing in public cloud data protection and cyber resilience. Together, we have the best team in the industry and a global delivery capability using the public cloud.

Watts: "In addition to COOLSPIRiT's expertise in Commvault, it also offers many other technologies across data protection, infrastructure, storage and cyber and brings some fantastic partnerships.

"When COOLSPIRiT and Databarracks were founded, we were protecting organisations against data loss and downtime caused by IT failures, fires or floods. We've since entered the cyber-era. Organisations still face those threats, but now too, the existential threat of ransomware and cyber.

"There are very few true data protection specialists and fewer still who can also help address the growing cyber, business continuity and resilience challenges.

"Our vision is that the only way to guarantee your recoverability and have confidence in continuity is with a holistic, integrated approach. IT Operations, Cyber, Risk, and Business Continuity can't be siloed. Great response capability is only possible when the functions work together in concert.

"At Databarracks, we don't just provide technology, we deliver outcomes for our customers. Prepared teams, organised response, faster recovery, reduced risk and improved resilience. The right technologies are vital but must be combined with the people and process to match. That is the value we add."

About Databarracks

Databarracks is the technology and business resilience specialist.

In 2003, we launched one of the world's first managed Backup services to bring indestructible resilience to mission-critical data.

Today, we deliver award-winning IT resilience and continuity services. We help organisations get the most out of the cloud and protect their data, wherever it lives.

And we back this up with unbeatable support. There's no such thing as 'above and beyond' for our engineers because they only work to one standard: to keep your systems running perfectly.

Enterprise-class continuity, security, and resilience. Accessible for all.

About COOLSPIRiT

Based in the heart of Derbyshire, COOLSPIRiT has been providing data management and business-critical IT infrastructure solutions for over 25 years. Initially founded to service global organisations by addressing their requirement around data protection, COOLSPIRiT has become an industry-leading, trusted and integral partner to many of the UK's largest leading organisations - both commercial and public sector.

For more information, visit COOLSPIRiT's website.

