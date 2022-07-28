Database Security Market worth $17.7 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 17.7%: Notes TMR Study

Need for cost-efficient, flexible, and scalable solutions in database security market underpins enormous growth opportunities for vendors; adoption for automation regulatory compliance processes propelling revenue growth

Application of AI and machine learning boosting capabilities of database security solutions; Asia Pacific witnessing massive demand potential on back of preventing cyber-attacks and data breaches

WILMINGTON, Del., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in adoption of data privacy tools and solutions in various industries has led to steady expansion of database security market size. Proliferating number of IoT devices in enterprises has resulted in a marked fillip to demand for database security services in organizations of all sizes. The global database security market is projected to expand at CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting business-wide database security practices for maintaining the confidentiality of data against a wide spectrum of data vulnerabilities and risks of data breaches. Prominent vendors in database security market offering various types of database security are incorporating best-in-class database encryption tools, especially to target users in hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. A scrutiny of database security news, trends, analysis reinforces the fact that database security breaches can be caused by multiple factors, thereby pressing need for database security management.

Stridently, growing complexity of network environments especially on account of businesses moving workloads to cloud architectures has spurred demand for database security solutions. Of note, the analysts of the TMR study on the global database security found that increasing trend of Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) has catalyzed commercialization of various types of database security products.

Key Findings of Database Security Market Study

Cloud Solutions Underpins Value-Grab Opportunity: Cloud-based database security solutions are gaining popularity among enterprises especially those who want to avoid administrative burden of on-premise solutions, notably SMEs with budget constraints. The popularity of the cloud solutions in database security market stems mainly from high degree of configuration possible, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Of note, a number of prominent vendors of software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions are keen on tapping into the incredible revenue streams. A particular case in point is growing demand for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) among customers.

Database Security Market: Key Drivers

Proliferation of data volumes in enterprises across industries is driving the need for robust risk mitigation strategies that allow them to prevent against different types of external and internal threats. Rise in cybersecurity threats and considerable risks of data breaches are expanding the avenue for products in database security market.

Increasing complexity of regulatory compliance landscape in various industries is a key driving force for uptake of database security solutions

Database Security Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held the largest share of the database security market in 2021. Widespread uptake of data security as a service over the years in various industries has propelled revenue streams for vendors in the regional market. The region is anticipated to be retain its lead until the end of the forecast period.

held the largest share of the database security market in 2021. Widespread uptake of data security as a service over the years in various industries has propelled revenue streams for vendors in the regional market. The region is anticipated to be retain its lead until the end of the forecast period. Asia Pacific has emerged as potentially lucrative market. A bulk of demand of the solutions and software comes from China , India , and South Korea . Opportunities in the regional market are anticipated to expand at CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

Database Security Market: Key Players

Prominent players might grow their market shares by tapping into customer demand in new geographies. The competition landscape is characterized by fair degree of fragmentation.

Some of the prominent companies are Huawei, Google LLC, HashiCorp, Trend Micro Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Thales Group, Microsoft Corporation, Fortinet, McAfee Corp., IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Database Security Market Segmentation

By Component

Software



Services



Managed Services



Professional Services

By Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

By End-user

BFSI



IT & Telecom



Government



Healthcare



Retail



Media & Entertainment



Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Brazil

Argentina

