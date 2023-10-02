Databento Adds Raw Market Data in PCAP Format to Its Offering

News provided by

Databento

02 Oct, 2023, 08:44 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databento is excited to announce that raw PCAP files for its historical market data, with same-day data delivery, are now available. The company's PCAP service provides raw market data in its native wire protocol with PTP-synchronized hardware timestamps. Over 30 trading venues are covered, with a wide selection of direct and consolidated feeds that are captured at the company's Equinix NY4 and Aurora I colocation facilities.

"We're thrilled to introduce our PCAPs service to our users," said Christina Qi, CEO at Databento. "This is our most granular solution, with nanosecond-resolution timestamps, and is ideal for high-frequency trading, backtesting, systematic strategies, microstructure research, and much more."

Databento PCAPs features

  • 30+ trading venues covered.

  • Proprietary exchange feeds and OPRA.

  • Lossless capture up to 100 Gbps line rate.

  • 6+ PB of compressed PCAPs within immediate cloud access.

  • Up to 6 years of history captured directly by Databento or backfilled directly from the trading venues.

  • PTP-synchronized timestamps and raw data in its native wire protocol.

  • Same-day data delivery with instant pricing and self-service setup—no lengthy sales process required.

  • Nanosecond-resolution hardware timestamps, synchronized to GPS clock with sub-microsecond accuracy using PTP.

  • Flexible customization with the option to merge and deduplicate to reduce storage, bandwidth, and transfer costs by up to 50%.

  • Multiple delivery methods: AWS, Google Cloud Platform, rsync to your bare metal server, T+1 uploads, and more.

Learn more about using PCAPs, get pricing, or contact sales to schedule a demo.

About Databento

Databento's data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform makes it simpler and faster to access financial market data. Founded by traders and engineers from world-class quantitative hedge funds, Databento's self-service model allows users to instantly pick up live exchange feeds and terabytes of historical data. Users have the flexibility to only pay for what they use, or opt for flat-rate pricing. Databento's servers are hosted in the colocation facilities of various trading venues for low-latency and high-fidelity data capture, directly from the source.

To learn more about Databento, visit www.databento.com.

Media contact:
Jennifer DeRome
617-553-4000
[email protected]

SOURCE Databento

Also from this source

Databento Welcomes Bloomberg Veteran Keith Fox as First Sales Leader

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.