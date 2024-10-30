Databento Closes $10 Million in Additional Funding to Drive Global Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Databento, one of the fastest-growing companies in the financial data industry, today announced the successful close of $10 million in additional funding, increasing its total Series A round to $30 million. This caps off an extraordinary year that saw a 985% surge in revenue and over 7,000 new customers.

The round features follow-on investments from existing shareholders, while new participation from Belvedere Trading, Clear Street, Lightscape Partners, and several prominent asset management firms reflects the adoption of Databento across a broad range of use cases. This capital raise unites leading hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, banks, and brokerages, underscoring the company's rapid emergence as the industry's new gold standard for market data.

"We're honored to join forces with such a representative cross-section of the financial industry," said Christina Qi, CEO of Databento. "With this investment, we're eager to accelerate new feature rollouts and usher in the future of consolidated equities data feeds."

Looking ahead, Databento is set to introduce a series of product enhancements. Upcoming releases will extend data history and expand its coverage of European markets and global indices. As the company strengthens its international footprint and makes further performance upgrades, it is also adding new pricing plans to provide greater flexibility for its growing customer base.

Michael Tung, Investments and Business Lead at Belvedere Trading, said: "Belvedere Strategic Capital is excited to be a strategic investor in Databento. Databento's advanced technology and highly customizable market data offerings are going to be a game changer for a wide variety of market data users across the ever-evolving financial industry."

Chris Pento, Co-Founder and CEO of Clear Street, added: "We invested in Databento because they are crafting a truly developer-first product that makes it easy and delightful to get market data through thoughtfully designed APIs. Productizing high-fidelity market data is hard—your data models, delivery options, and documentation consistency all matter for creating amazing developer ergonomics. Databento is excelling on all these fronts."

James Rowen, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lightscape Partners, commented: "We're pleased to support Databento's exceptional leadership and their innovative approach to market data solutions. Databento's streamlined, scalable platform delivers high-quality data that empowers trading firms, hedge funds, and AI-driven companies, meeting the complex needs of today's most demanding financial institutions."

Many of the firms involved in this round also highlighted Databento as a pivotal force in the upcoming SEC-mandated retirement of the exclusive US equity SIPs and shift towards a competing consolidator framework. The round not only reflects strong product traction but a shared commitment to Databento's vision of leading a new era for market data infrastructure.

About Databento

Databento makes it simpler and faster to access institutional-grade financial data. With Databento's APIs and no-code browser platform, users can instantly access petabytes of market data—and only pay for what they use. As an official distributor of data from over 45 exchanges, Databento's servers are hosted in the colocation facilities of each trading venue for low-latency and high-fidelity data capture directly from the source.

Both real-time and historical data are available in over 15 formats, including L1, L2, and L3, with nanosecond-resolution timestamps. Databento has pioneered many industry firsts, including usage-based pricing and the delivery of full-exchange L3 feeds over the internet.

To learn more about Databento, visit www.databento.com .

