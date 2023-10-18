Databento Launches the Industry's First US Equities Bundle with Zero License Fees

News provided by

Databento

18 Oct, 2023, 08:44 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databento is pleased to announce the launch of its first US equities bundle, Databento Equities Basic. This dataset is a bundle of US equities proprietary feeds from NYSE Chicago, NYSE National, IEX, and MIAX Pearl Equities, which are free to license for distribution, display, and non-display applications and is ideal for web apps, brokerages, systematic trading, and cloud-based environments.

Continue Reading
Databento
Databento

The data is captured and distributed at the company's Equinix NY4 colocation and is available on a real-time and historical basis with its Python, Rust, and C++ clients and market data APIs. Databento Equities Basic is the first of several US equities bundles the company plans to release in the coming months.

"We're excited to launch the first equities bundle of its kind in the industry," said Christina Qi, CEO at Databento. "This is the industry's first multi-venue prop feed consolidation that has zero distribution and non-display fees, filling a significant gap in the market for real-time US equities data. In contrast, non-display fees alone for the SIPs run over $100,000 per year."

Databento Equities Basic features

  • Covers 4 US equities exchanges: NYSE Chicago, NYSE National, IEX, and MIAX, with no monthly licensing fees from the exchange.
  • Includes both real-time data and historical data starting from April 2023 and continuously available on a T+1 basis.
  • Both usage-based and flat rate pricing are available: only pay for what you use, or get unlimited use of historical and real-time data for only $825 per month.
  • Multiple data schemas: market depth (MBP), last sale, OHLCV aggregates, and more.
  • High-fidelity capture with nanosecond-resolution hardware timestamps and PTP time synchronization.
  • Multiple encodings: CSV, JSON, and our ultra-fast compressed binary format (DBN, learn more on our GitHub or Docs).
  • Support for batch flat file downloads, direct-to-application streaming, and market replay.
  • Point-in-time instrument definitions.

Explore coverage and get pricing, read our blog post, or contact sales to schedule a demo.

*Note: IEX TOPS feed is delayed 15 milliseconds per exchange requirements. All other venues are real-time.

About Databento

Databento's data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform makes it simpler and faster to access financial market data. Founded by traders and engineers from world-class quantitative hedge funds, Databento's self-service model allows users to instantly pick up live exchange feeds and terabytes of historical data. Users have the flexibility to only pay for what they use or opt for flat-rate pricing. Databento's servers are hosted in the colocation facilities of various trading venues for low-latency and high-fidelity data capture directly from the source.

To learn more about Databento, visit www.databento.com.

Media contact:
Jennifer DeRome
617-553-4000
[email protected] 

SOURCE Databento

Also from this source

Databento Adds Raw Market Data in PCAP Format to Its Offering

Databento Adds Raw Market Data in PCAP Format to Its Offering

Databento is excited to announce that raw PCAP files for its historical market data, with same-day data delivery, are now available. The company's...
Databento Welcomes Bloomberg Veteran Keith Fox as First Sales Leader

Databento Welcomes Bloomberg Veteran Keith Fox as First Sales Leader

Databento, the leading data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform for financial market data, is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Fox as its first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.