Databento Launches the Industry's First US Equities Bundle with Zero License Fees

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databento is pleased to announce the launch of its first US equities bundle, Databento Equities Basic. This dataset is a bundle of US equities proprietary feeds from NYSE Chicago, NYSE National, IEX, and MIAX Pearl Equities, which are free to license for distribution, display, and non-display applications and is ideal for web apps, brokerages, systematic trading, and cloud-based environments.

The data is captured and distributed at the company's Equinix NY4 colocation and is available on a real-time and historical basis with its Python, Rust, and C++ clients and market data APIs. Databento Equities Basic is the first of several US equities bundles the company plans to release in the coming months.

"We're excited to launch the first equities bundle of its kind in the industry," said Christina Qi, CEO at Databento. "This is the industry's first multi-venue prop feed consolidation that has zero distribution and non-display fees, filling a significant gap in the market for real-time US equities data. In contrast, non-display fees alone for the SIPs run over $100,000 per year."

Databento Equities Basic features

Covers 4 US equities exchanges: NYSE Chicago, NYSE National, IEX, and MIAX, with no monthly licensing fees from the exchange.

from the exchange. Includes both real-time data and historical data starting from April 2023 and continuously available on a T +1 basis.

and continuously available on a T Both usage-based and flat rate pricing are available: only pay for what you use, or get unlimited use of historical and real-time data for only $825 per month.

per month. Multiple data schemas: market depth (MBP ), last sale, OHLCV aggregates, and more.

OHLCV High-fidelity capture with nanosecond-resolution hardware timestamps and PTP time synchronization.

PTP Multiple encodings : CSV , JSON , and our ultra-fast compressed binary format ( DBN , learn more on our GitHub or Docs).

CSV JSON DBN GitHub Support for batch flat file downloads, direct-to-application streaming, and market replay.

Point-in-time instrument definitions.

*Note: IEX TOPS feed is delayed 15 milliseconds per exchange requirements. All other venues are real-time.

About Databento

Databento's data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform makes it simpler and faster to access financial market data. Founded by traders and engineers from world-class quantitative hedge funds, Databento's self-service model allows users to instantly pick up live exchange feeds and terabytes of historical data. Users have the flexibility to only pay for what they use or opt for flat-rate pricing. Databento's servers are hosted in the colocation facilities of various trading venues for low-latency and high-fidelity data capture directly from the source.

To learn more about Databento, visit www.databento.com .

