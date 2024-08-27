SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Databento—one of the fastest-growing companies in the financial data space—announced today the release of corporate actions data and its suite of reference data APIs.

Databento releases corporate actions dataset and reference data API

Corporate actions cover current and upcoming company events that affect security prices and listing statuses. The dataset offers six years of point-in-time history and global coverage from 215 exchanges worldwide, featuring over 310,000 listed and delisted stocks, ETPs, DRs, bonds, and other types of securities from more than 85,000 issuers and companies. Over 60 different types of corporate events are included, such as dividends, splits, mergers and acquisitions, new listings, and more.

Since its public launch one year ago, Databento has seen significant growth, becoming a licensed distributor of market data from over 40 exchanges and growing to over 6,000 users while maintaining 137% revenue growth in the last two quarters. This release expands Databento's coverage and diversifies it beyond pricing data.

"Corporate actions have been highly sought after by our users, especially due to issues around manual data entry and the large variety of fields," said Christina Qi, CEO of Databento. "We've seen strong demand from systematic trading firms who are struggling to source this data reliably. We're aiming to meet their needs with a service that's focused on accuracy and ease of programmatic use."

Databento's corporate actions dataset is compatible with any programming language via its web API. It also works natively with popular data processing tools like Pandas over Databento's Python client library. These APIs follow the same conventions and formats as the company's existing live and historical market data APIs, enabling seamless integration with equity and options data.

About Databento

Databento makes it simpler and faster to access institutional-grade financial data. With Databento's self-service portal and APIs, users can instantly stream or download petabytes of real-time and historical data—and only pay for what they use. As an official distributor of data from over 40 exchanges, Databento's servers are hosted in the colocation facilities of each trading venue for low-latency and high-fidelity data capture directly from the source. Databento has introduced many industry firsts, including usage-based pricing and the delivery of full order book (Level 3) feeds over the public cloud.

