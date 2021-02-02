Databound Awarded 2021 Best in KLAS for RPA

ITHACA, N.Y. and SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Databound, a leading healthcare automation partner, received #1 rank in 2021 Best in KLAS Software and Services report for the new Robotic Process Automation (RPA) segment. KLAS, an industry-trusted research company, awards Best in KLAS for outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations deliver better patient care. This is a major milestone for Databound on its mission to improve healthcare revenue cycle performance through specialized automation software and services.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," says Adam Gale, KLAS President. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms."

As leaders setting a high bar in RPA, Databound received some of the highest satisfaction reviews for product quality and customer service of any vendor-customer base measured by KLAS.

"We strive to deliver high-quality RPA specialized to the unique needs of the healthcare revenue cycle because we believe our clients' success is our success," says Paul Martin, President, and CEO at Databound. "This recognition and unmatched customer satisfaction for Databound as a trusted partner reflects our dedication to ensure customers get the most value out of their investment. We are honored to receive such an award and grateful for the continued support from our client partners."

Healthcare organizations use Databound's proven RPA solution for improving revenue cycle management (RCM) functions. Databound EMUE significantly reduces labor efforts for financial staff by automating and executing repetitive tasks for billing and claims processing. This allows for staff to shift their focus to other important revenue cycle work while preventing burnout. As a result, Databound customers using EMUE can increase productivity, reduce expenses, and receive a quick ROI.

As healthcare providers consider adopting robotic process automation for RCM, this 2021 Best in KLAS report offers insight on accurate, honest, and impartial reviews by fellow providers to help guide them in selecting the best RPA solution available.

About Databound: Databound provides automation software and services for the revenue cycle, helping healthcare organizations increase productivity, save time, and capture missed revenue. Databound continues to set the standard for RPA excellence and has won Best in KLAS with unmatched customer satisfaction reviews. To learn more about Databound, visit Databound.com.

About KLAS: KLAS is a trusted research company providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare through hard-to-get HIT data by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. To learn more about KLAS, visit KLASresearch.com.

