Databricks Agrees to Acquire Arcion, the Leading Provider for Real-Time Enterprise Data Replication Technology

Arcion's connectors will simplify and accelerate ingesting data from enterprise databases to the Databricks Lakehouse Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced it has agreed to acquire Arcion, a Databricks Ventures portfolio company that helps enterprises quickly and reliably replicate data across on-prem, cloud databases and data platforms. This will enable Databricks to provide native solutions to ingest data from various databases and SaaS applications into the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. The transaction is valued at over $100 million, inclusive of incentives.

Data Lakehouse Platforms have emerged as the de facto standard for enterprise data and AI platforms. However, these data platforms are only as valuable as the data in them. Ingesting data from existing databases and applications remains complicated, fragile, and costly. Troves of important data sit not only in transactional databases such as Oracle, MySQL, and Postgres, but also in SaaS applications such as Salesforce, SAP, and Workday. According to a recent MIT Technology Review Insights and Databricks survey of senior data and technology executives (" Laying the foundation for data- and AI-led growth "), businesses still suffer from many siloed systems; 34% have 10+ systems, and of the largest companies, more than 80% have 10+ systems to juggle.

This acquisition will enable Databricks to natively provide a scalable, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solution to ingest data from various enterprise data sources. Building on a scalable change data capture (CDC) engine, Arcion offers connectors for over 20 enterprise databases and data warehouses. The integration will simplify ingesting such data either continuously or on-demand into the lakehouse, fully integrated with the enterprise security, governance, and compliance capabilities of the Databricks platform.

"To build analytical dashboards, data applications, and AI models, data needs to be replicated from the systems of record like CRM, ERP, and enterprise apps to the Lakehouse," said Ali Ghodsi, Co-Founder and CEO at Databricks. "Arcion's highly reliable and easy-to-use solution will enable our customers to make that data available almost instantly for faster and more informed decision-making. Arcion will be a great asset to Databricks, and we are excited to welcome the team and work with them to further develop solutions to help our customers accelerate their data and AI journeys."

"Arcion's real-time, large-scale CDC data pipeline technology extends Databricks' market-leading ETL solution to include replication of operational data in real-time," said Gary Hagmueller, CEO of Arcion. "Databricks has been a great partner and investor in Arcion, and we are very excited to join forces to help companies simplify and accelerate their data and AI business momentum."

About Arcion

Arcion is the modern and scalable way to replicate enterprise databases, data warehouses, and cloud analytics platforms using change data capture (CDC) to power the next generation of AI applications. Enterprises utilize Arcion's zero-impact, agentless CDC pipelines to replicate data with low latency and consistency. Arcion provides built-in high-availability, out-of-the-box support for schema conversions and evolution, with zero code required. Fortune 500 companies rely on Arcion to break down data silos and drive faster, more agile analytics and AI by replicating mission-critical data among databases and cloud data warehouses. Learn more at www.arcion.io.

About Databricks

Databricks is the data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, and over 50% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics, and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Delta Lake, Apache Spark™, and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE Databricks