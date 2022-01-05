Databricks Appoints Naveen Zutshi as Chief Information Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse architecture, today announced the appointment of transformative leader, Naveen Zutshi, as the company's Chief Information Officer (CIO). Zutshi will lead the global information technology functions at Databricks and brings decades of IT leadership expertise to the role. He will join the company's executive leadership team.

"Naveen's ability to build and lead world-class IT teams and his experience driving business transformation in high-growth organizations make him an ideal fit for Databricks' next chapter of growth," said Ali Ghodsi, CEO and Co-Founder of Databricks. "As we continue to innovate the lakehouse platform and scale as an organization, it's critical that our processes and technology infrastructure evolve to support the future needs of our customers, partners and employees. We are excited to welcome Naveen to team Databricks to lead the charge as our first CIO."

Zutshi joins Databricks from Palo Alto Networks, where he most recently spent six years as CIO overseeing IT strategy and operations, helping the company scale rapidly and expand into new security categories. Previously, Zutshi also served as the Senior Vice President of Technology at Gap Inc. He oversaw global infrastructure, operations and security for the company, championing the transition to a cloud-based infrastructure and helping scale the retailer's e-commerce business.

"Databricks is trailblazing the future of data architecture with its lakehouse platform and I am thrilled to be part of the journey as CIO," said Naveen Zutshi, Chief Information Officer at Databricks. "I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team at Databricks to better support our customers and enable rapid scale of our business."

