Databricks Launches Partner Connect to Open and Extend the Lakehouse Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse architecture, today announced Databricks Partner Connect, a one-stop portal for customers to quickly discover a broad set of validated data, analytics, and AI tools and easily integrate them with their Databricks lakehouse across multiple cloud providers. Integrations with Databricks partners Fivetran, Labelbox, Microsoft Power BI, Prophecy, Rivery, and Tableau are initially available to customers, with Airbyte, Blitzz, dbt Labs, and many more to come in the months ahead.

Enterprises want to drive complexity out of their data infrastructure and adopt more open technologies to take better advantage of analytics and AI. The data lakehouse enabled by Databricks has put thousands of customers on this path, collectively processing multiple exabytes of data a day on a single platform for analytics and AI workloads. But, the data ecosystem is vast, and no one vendor can accomplish everything. Every enterprise has a multitude of tools and data sources that need to be connected, secured, and governed to allow every user within an organization to find, use, and share data-driven insights. Stitching everything together has historically been a burden on the customer and on partners, making it very complicated and expensive to execute at any scale.

Partner Connect solves this challenge by making it easy for customers to integrate data, analytics, and AI tools directly within their Databricks lakehouse. In just a few clicks, Partner Connect will automatically configure resources such as clusters, tokens, and connection files for customers to connect with data ingestion, prep and transformation, and BI and ML tools.

"With Partner Connect, we're able to open up the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to partners in new ways that will make it much easier for us to collectively serve customers better," said Ali Ghodsi, CEO and Co-Founder of Databricks. "Partners will be able to directly reach Databricks customers with their solutions in the moment, and our sales and marketing teams will be able to collaborate closely to solve customer challenges."

Not only will Partner Connect allow customers to integrate the data tools they already use, but it will also enable them to discover new, pre-validated solutions from Databricks partners that complement their expanding business needs. With Partner Connect, customers can easily extend their lakehouse into every corner of their data ecosystem to solve current and future challenges.

"With the speed and volume of data flowing through Jam City, it's crucial that we're empowering data teams with an open, collaborative lakehouse platform that allows our people to access, integrate, and analyze data easily and efficiently. We're excited to see Databricks introduce Partner Connect and offer a streamlined way for our data engineers, scientists, and analysts alike to connect to their data tools of choice, jumpstart their workflows, and innovate faster with actionable insights from our data lakehouse," said Rami Safadi, Head of Data and AI at Jam City.

"Building on our longtime partnership, Partner Connect enables us to design an integrated experience between our companies and customers," said George Fraser, CEO at Fivetran. "With Partner Connect, we're delivering a streamlined experience that makes it easier than ever for the thousands of Databricks customers, whether they use Fivetran today or discover us through Partner Connect, to unlock insights in their data, discover more analytics use cases, and get value from their lakehouse faster by easily connecting hundreds of data sources to their lakehouse."

Partner Connect is now available for Databricks customers at no additional cost; new partner solutions, pre-built lakehouse integrations, machine learning models and libraries, and additional data providers will be added as the ecosystem continues to develop. The introduction of Databricks Partner Connect underlines the company's commitment to drive new and expanded customer engagement with strategic partners and deliver an integrated data ecosystem for lakehouse.

To learn more about accessing Partner Connect as a customer or to partner with Databricks to develop native integrations as a solutions provider, visit: https://databricks.com/partnerconnect

About Databricks

Databricks is the data and AI company. More than 5,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, H&M, and over 40% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

