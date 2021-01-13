Databricks Names Elena Donio and Jonathan Chadwick to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced the appointment of Elena Donio and Jonathan Chadwick to its Board of Directors. With decades of experience leading and advising high-growth software companies, both industry veterans will serve strategic roles as the company continues to scale and prepare for its next phase of growth.

"I am pleased to welcome both Elena and Jonathan to Databricks' Board of Directors. Their counsel and expertise - stemming from years of experience leading some of the world's most impressive software companies - will prove invaluable for us as we enter the next phase of our company's growth. I look forward to working with each of them as we continue to scale and make our customers successful in their adoption of the Databricks Lakehouse platform." said Ali Ghodsi, Co-Founder and CEO at Databricks.

Elena Donio currently serves on the Board of Directors at Twilio and served on PayScale's Board of Directors before the company was sold in 2019. She is the former president at Concur and most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer at Axiom.

"Databricks' growth trajectory is enviable and an indication of their relevance and success in delivering client value and service. Unlocking the power of data is today's imperative and the talented team at Databricks has created the most comprehensive and accessible keys, leading to superior insights and ultimately better decisions for businesses and better experiences for consumers," said Donio. "I am thrilled to be joining this board and I hope that my experience as an operator across product, sales and marketing, and general management roles will help the team at Databricks see around some corners as they run fast, innovate and evolve as an organization."

Jonathan Chadwick is also currently a board member and advisor to a number of private and public companies including Zoom, Stripe, Elastic, and ServiceNow. He is the former Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of VMware and Chief Financial Officer at Skype.

"Democratizing and simplifying data and AI across organizations is fundamental to driving innovation and deriving business value. The growth and success that Databricks has already achieved is impressive by any measure, and indicative of the value they bring to their customers," said Chadwick. "I am excited to join this impressive team and I look forward to bringing my experience and expertise as they enter into this next phase of growth and scale."

Donio and Chadwick join the Databricks board following another year of rapid and continued growth. The company achieved a $350M+ revenue run rate as of Q3 2020, up from $200M in Q3 2019, and is now among the fastest-growing enterprise software cloud companies on record. Databricks has more than 1,500 employees worldwide, and thousands of data teams leverage its Lakehouse Platform across all industries and verticals.

